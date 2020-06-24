The mission of NASA in the style of ‘Armageddon’ and other notes, so that you miss the COVID-19… and the earthquake

On this day, there has invaded many of the negative comments, starting with the earthquake of a magnitude of 7.5 and the other as the increase of cases of coronavirus in different countries. But to leave all that behind you we had news, more user-friendly so that you can change your mood.

NASA

NASA will have an impact of a spacecraft against an asteroid to divert

In 2022, NASA will launch the mission, the DART with which to test a new technology, the diversion of asteroids.

The goal is a small moon that do not represent a threat to the Earth, called Dimorphos. The space ship DART was deliberately against the asteroid to change its movement in space.

“Dimorphosthat means “two ways”, reflects the state of this object as the first celestial body to have the ‘shape’ of its orbit significantly altered by man, in this case, the impact of the DART,” said Kleomenis Tsiganis, scientific planetarium of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki and member of the team DART.

The mission of Hera, the European Space Agency (ESA), will conduct an investigation of Dimorphos and Didymus (the second body will be the result of the division) a few years after the impact of the DART.

AP

This granny scots ‘climb a mountain to raise funds for the charity

In the end, Margaret Payne climbed the mountain, one step at a time.

The grandmother of 90 years, that has made a climbing epic to raise funds for the charity, completed the fundraising for this Tuesday. Paybe climbed the stairs in his house the equivalent of 731 meters, enough to reach the top of the iconic mountain Suilven in Scotland.

Payne, who is from Ardvar in the Highlands of Scotland, calculated to climb 282 steps of the stairway leading to the top of a mountain climbed only once, when he was 15 years old.

“I climbed a couple of stairs every day to reach the summit, 282 times,” said Payne to The Associated Press. The company took him 73 days and remained occupied for 10 weeks.

Payne has accepted the challenge and after drawing inspiration from military, veteran Tom Moore, who completed 100 laps of your garden before turning 100 years to raise funds for the National Health Service. Moore has finished raising about 33 million pounds (40 million dollars).

AP

‘Chucky’ appears and write for the Naples

In a re-match of the Final, the result was a 2-0 victory in a visit to Hellas Verona in the Series, with many of the two reservists, Arkadiusz Owned and Hirving Lozanothat has come out of oblivion, a week after Gattuso, and threw him out of a workout.

The mexican Lozano, against which he went was undertaken to take into account that not making enough of an effort, said vitoria with a header in 90 minutes, a little after the entrance.

“I don’t like grudges,” said Gattuso on the ‘Chucky’ Lozano. “But I firmly believe that, when you’re part of a football team, they all need to be on the same page. You need to train at 100 percent.”

Napoli came close to three points of Roma, which launched in the third position, and is measured with Sampdoria on Wednesday.

Bloomberg

You can already find your donitas Krispy Kreme in Oxxo stores

Like the Chocolate, the almonds, icing or sprinkles? The the inhabitants of Nuevo León, already able to find your Dozen Mix of donitas Krispy Kreme in Oxxo stores.



Oxxo has said via Twitter that they expect to soon reach the other states of the Republic.

Users of social networks had no way of knowing that you’ve found these donitas in some of the branches and the problem was viralizó quickly.

Some shared photos and expressed their happiness to know that you can now find the donuts you prefer in these shops. Other filled memes of the social network.

Cuartoscuro

Enrique Serna wins the premio Xavier Villaurrutia



The Secretariat of Culture and the National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature (INBAL) released the narrator, and essayist Enrique Serna is the winner of the premio Xavier Villaurrutia of Writers Writers, 2019.



Serna also received the award for his novel The seller of the silence.

The judgment was given unanimously, by video conference, which was attended by the members of the jury: Marianne Toussaint, Philip Garrido and Vicente Quirarte.

Enrique Serna was born in mexico City, Mexico, in February 1959. He studied Language and Literature Hispanic-serving in the Faculty of Philosophy and Letters of the UNAM, and has been a contributor to publications such as Confabulario, The Critic, La Jornada Semanal, Letras Libres and Saturday.



Dawsons Creek back to the TV open

The series of the late 90’s Dawsons Creek you will return to the open TV in Mexico. TV Azteca has announced that it will be aired Monday to Thursday at 5:30 P. M.

This series of the teen drama is played by James Van Der Beek as Dawson Leery, Katie Holmes as Joey Potter Joshua Jackson as Pacey Witter, and Michelle Williams as Jen Lindley.

This is a group of friends, that starts in high school and continued at the university from 1998 until 2003, in the fictional town of Capeside, Massachusetts

Kevin Williamson was the creator of the series and was produced by Columbia TriStar Television (renamed Sony Pictures Television).

With information from AP