The First Netflix-Athlete [Espectáculos] – 24/06/2020

who was the doctor in charge of the gymnastics team of the united States, committed numerous sexual abuse against girls and young women who practiced this olympic discipline.

It is through the documentary Athlete, which debuted today Netflix, where you get to see all the details of the case and the heart-rending testimonies of women who have suffered months of abuse from those who should take care of them.

In this film highlights the courageous women who have spoken after having suffered sexual abuse at the hands of sig. Nassar.

In the official trailer, released last Thursday– it describes the world of the the gym and the culture of abuse in this field of sport through the words of the journalists who helped to discover and gymnasts are directly affected.

Directed by Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk, the film includes interviews with the champions of gymnastics Maggie Nichols, and Rachel Denhollander, among other things, in the centre of the judgments of the sig. Nassar.

In 2018, the exmédico gymnastics team, was sentenced to a maximum of 175 years in prison for the sexual abuse of women and girls for decades during his stay at Michigan State University and the UNITED states Gymnastics.

More than 150 women and girls, accusing Nassar of aggression, among the gymnasts Aly Raisman, Simone, Bill, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas. Nassar, in addition, pleaded guilty in November 2017, of several counts of sexual conduct criminal of the first degree.

Nassar took advantage of his position within the olympic team, and his access to the girls to take advantage of them and make them believe that it was all part of a treatment to help them with their performance and reduce aches and pains from the intense training that he underwent to get in shape to get to the olympics.

The scandal broke out in 2015, when the coach of Nichols presented the first report of sexual abuse on the part of the sig. Nassar, for the officials of USA Gymnastics.

After that, more than 300 women shared their experiences with the doctor, revealing that he had abused them, while knowing that their coaches or their parents were in the next room.

The athlete follows the investigation of the Indianapolis Star on USA Gymnastics and details of the events that have occurred after the survivors broke the silence and reported one of the worst cases of abuse in the history of this sport.

According to the victims, and the documentary, many knew or suspected what was going on, but decided to remain silent to get success and avoid a scandal that could destroy one of the olympic teams of the most successful in the history of the united States.

Nichols is an Athlete, when you have decided To be the first gymnast to talk about abuse. Nassar knew that if I told the athletes that it was all part of the treatment, and he did it right in the structures in which they are formed, they do not have the courage to speak out or question it.

Like many other victims of sexual abuse, these athletes were rigged and deceived by a man who knew what to say and what to do to not be discovered.