The Cinema closed: the movies that were in limbo

With the closing of the theatres in mid-march, many films had to postpone their release dates. Some stayed for the second half of the year, the other directly went to 2021, and the others were in limbo.

Of those who were in limbo, let’s talk about now:

The Roads Not Taken

Played by Javier Bardem, and Elle Fanning was going to get to the billboard on the 26th of march. In the united States was released a few days before, and the 13/3. It is not known whether, finally, it passes through the local theatres, or if you end up deleting.

I promise to return

Its original title is Next. A movie in French that if he was going to be late, because in France he had made his debut in November 2019. Here’s what I was going to do on the 26th of march. It is not a new release date or if it is finally passed through the cinema. The film is starring Eva Green and Matt Dillon. See the tab for more information.

The magical night

National movies with Diego Peretti, Natalia Oreiro and Pablo Rago. The passage from the cinema is scheduled for April 9. Although currently contained to the month of July, you do not have a precise date of release and taking the story of Crazy Heart (which was sent directly to Netflix), it is a mystery what will happen with this film.

Brahms: the boy 2

The Guy 2 starring Katie Holmes, also, was going to have a premiere in late. In the USA it was released on the 21st of February and here I was going to do just the 9 of April. Will have to see if the distributor decides to grant the local cinema.

The island of fantasy

This was another one that was already going to be late. Success to the american theaters on the 14th of February and here is what I was going to do on the 16th of April. Does not currently have a release date local and probably have a low chance to finally do it.

Antebellum

Here is the title Chosen, and has to be Janelle Monae the protagonist. It is the stick of the film, the type of Escape (Get Out) or There (Us). It was brand new, at the same time USED in the month of April, but was postponed. For the moment, beyond the figure to the 21st of August, here has not yet been assigned a new release date.

The house of terror

(The Meeting Place). This was going to be super fine, was released in the united States in September 2019, and here was scheduled for 23 April. You do not have the current date of the premiere, but it is likely to also pass by the billboard local.

The woman in the portrait

The Woman in th Window with Amy Adams, was going to premiere on 14 may at the same time. You do not yet have a release date announced.

The War With Grandpa

Comedy with Robert De Niro that was brand new on the 4th of June. Locally the figure now in September, even though in the USA it is not been given a release date, so you will have to see what happens.

Spiral: the game of fear continues

The sequel to the game of fear he was going to pass the bill on the 11th of June. If you do not yet have a release date local, in the united States be kicked to may 2021, as a minimum, the same thing will happen here.

Runs

Another horror movie”, starring Sarah Paulson. His first was to be the 25th of June in Argentina. Does not currently have a release date, as in the USA.

