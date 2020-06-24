Pocah exhibits luxurious production in new virtual essay and delights followers

The singer rocked the structures on social networks

Pocah left her followers in love with the new click posted on her social networks this Monday (22).

The brunette did a virtual rehearsal at a distance for the column “Ela” of the newspaper O Globo, impressing fans by showing a beautiful graphic and supernatural makeup, which highlighted the beauty of the singer.

“This virtual essay for @elaoglobo is so beautiful!”, She wrote in the caption.

The click earned more than 95,000 likes on Instagram and lots of praise in the comments.

“Brazilian Kim Kardashian”, joked a follower. “She’s really perfect,” praised another person. “This rehearsal was perfect, even though it was virtual”, commented a third.