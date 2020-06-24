Oh, you won’t believe how it sounds the voice of Danna Paola no autotune!

An expert in the production of the voice of Danna Paola without autotune, and the result is amazing!!!

Danna Paola it has gained the affection of the public at the international level thanks to his incredible talent as a singer and actress; in addition to the main protagonist of the series Spanish Netflix Elitethe mexican star has captivated audiences with his beautiful voice and his new songs, as well as ‘Hey Paul’, ‘You’ and ‘Sodium’.

Danna has more than 20 years involved in the world of music and entertainment, so that currently dominates the sector and has also participated in major projects and productions, as the musical work Wickedwhere he has been consecrated as the youngest actress to play Elphaba.

This is the sound of the voice of the singer without autotune

There is no doubt that the mexican actress is one of the most talented in the country, and that it has also been shown in a recent video posted by an expert in production and management, David Canek.

The analyst is given the task to compare the voice of Danna Paola without autotune with your recordings, and the result left affected users of YouTube. It turns out that Danna Paola does not need any editing to make her voice sound amazing, so precise tuning is exactly the same with and without the audio processor.

“Sounds exactly the same, singing the same notes, the same lines; is there any kind of difference, I do not appreciate. Here you realize when someone is a great singer. It is a very good singer!” says Canek.

Fans of the performer were surprised with the result and did not hesitate to show his admiration through the use of positive messages:

“The worst thing is that there are people who believe that it does not sing.”, “There is No difference is simply the same item. You have a talent second to none, without a doubt, the best.”, “Danna Paola does not need Auto – tune The Auto – tune needs to Danna Paola.”, “This is not surprising for those who know that danna paola has sung since she was little, she has always had a great talent.”, and“I don’t understand how you have so much hate. The good thing is that we are more that support it.”, were some of the comments left on the video.

Gabriela Velasco Eyebrow @gabrielavceja

