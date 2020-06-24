New yorkers support the management of the AOC in the Congress to give him the victory in the primary elections | Your City Election 2020 New York

The representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez won his first primary election as a owner on Tuesday, claiming the weight of the progressive sector within the Democratic Party.

According to the data of the Board of Elections of New York, Ocasio-Cortez won the 69.81% of all the votes cast at the polls during the primary election in New York, leaving behind their opponents, who have tried to replace her as the voice of the 14th Congressional district, which includes The Bronx and part of Queens. The preliminary results issued at the polls will be in addition to the vote by mail (voting by the absence ).

Ocasio-Cortez, co or AOC (the acronym of his name, which he did know) he defeated the former host of the CNBC’s Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, who had the support of the Chamber of Commerce of the united States. Caruso-Cabrera, according to the preliminary data, obtained 18.85 % of the total votes of the face-to-face.

According to the Election of the Board of New York, more than 700,000 residents have requested a ballot by mail for the primary, a move that is enhanced to allow the exercise of the right of vote in a secure manner during the pandemic of coronavirus.

After his victory in 2018, with the support of the left group, the Justice of the Democrats, Ocasio-Cortez, has encouraged progressives to follow in his footsteps and run for Congress, challenging assignment.

This is the case, Jamaal Bowman, a school principal, an african-american from The Bronx, which has received the support of the AOC in the face of the political career of Eliot Engel, who, since 1989, representing the 16th district, which includes the northern Bronx and the southern half of the county of Westchester.

During the public health crisis caused by the coronavirus, Ocasio-Cortez prompted governor Andrew Cuomo to cancel the payment of the rent and mortgages in the state as a measure to help the residents affected financially by the pandemic.

In the campaign, democrat, Ocasio-Cortez led the support for the candidacy of senator Bernie Sanders and its progressive agenda, which included its own climate change law, known as the “Green New Deal” and Medicare for All.