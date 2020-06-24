MTV will broadcast “MTV Unplugged of Nirvana in” MTV FLASHBACK FRIDAY

24 hours of streaming music and programs iconic MTV as Unplugged of Nirvana and Pearl Jam, The MTV VMAS 1999, MTV VMAS 2000 and more.
This Friday, June 26, MTV Latin america prepare a “flashback” of 24 hours, with some of the most iconic music and the most legendary in pop culture. From MTV Unplugged of Nirvana and Pearl Jamepisodes Daria, Emergency Date, Enchúlame the machineand MTV Top 20 full of nostalgia presented by Dhasia Wezka, and blocks of music with the best video of the 80’s, 90’s and dosmiles.
You can’t miss (the times of central Mexico):
Friday 26 June:
- 10:00 – Daria
- 11:15 – Enchúlame the machine
- 12:00 – Friend Zone
- 1:45 – Emergency Date
- 3:06pm – Pearl Jam: MTV Unplugged
- 3:30pm – Acapulco Shoreseason 1
- 6:00 – MTV Video Music Awards 1999with performances from Lauryn Hill, Backstreet Boys, Ricky Martin, TLC, Nine Inch Nails and Eminem
- 9:15 – MTV Video Music Awards 2000with a music performance of Britney Spears, Rage Against The Machine, Janet Jackson, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Christina Aguilera and Blink-182
- 11:15 – Nirvana: MTV Unplugged
