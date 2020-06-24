MTV will broadcast “MTV Unplugged of Nirvana in” MTV FLASHBACK FRIDAY

24 hours of streaming music and programs iconic MTV as Unplugged of Nirvana and Pearl Jam, The MTV VMAS 1999, MTV VMAS 2000 and more.

This Friday, June 26, MTV Latin america prepare a “flashback” of 24 hours, with some of the most iconic music and the most legendary in pop culture. From MTV Unplugged of Nirvana and Pearl Jamepisodes Daria, Emergency Date, Enchúlame the machineand MTV Top 20 full of nostalgia presented by Dhasia Wezka, and blocks of music with the best video of the 80’s, 90’s and dosmiles.

You can’t miss (the times of central Mexico):

Friday 26 June:

10:00 – Daria

11:15 – Enchúlame the machine

12:00 – Friend Zone

1:45 – Emergency Date

3:06pm – Pearl Jam: MTV Unplugged

3:30pm – Acapulco Shore season 1

season 1 6:00 – MTV Video Music Awards 1999 with performances from Lauryn Hill, Backstreet Boys, Ricky Martin, TLC, Nine Inch Nails and Eminem

with performances from Lauryn Hill, Backstreet Boys, Ricky Martin, TLC, Nine Inch Nails and Eminem 9:15 – MTV Video Music Awards 2000 with a music performance of Britney Spears, Rage Against The Machine, Janet Jackson, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Christina Aguilera and Blink-182

with a music performance of Britney Spears, Rage Against The Machine, Janet Jackson, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Christina Aguilera and Blink-182 11:15 – Nirvana: MTV Unplugged

For more information on www.mtvla.com in the social network @MTVLA