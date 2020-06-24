Miley Cyrus has revealed that it takes six months sober

Miley Cyrus has confirmed that she lives a life more complete (Photo: Instagram@mileycyrus)

Despite what the world believes Miley Cyrus and her recreational use of drugsshe revealed that leads to a sober life and has done so for about six months. The singer explained that she took this decision because of a surgery, but has decided to continue with the procedure because of some of the elements.

Cyrus said in an interview to the portal of the magazine Variety in November of last year had to be subjected to an emergency surgery on his vocal chords, which forced her to rest and stop singing in public for a while.

“My doctor examined my vocal cords and said: “No one is shy it is necessary to undergo this surgery. This is the excessive use of the vocal cords’. It is not surprising that you have this. I’ve been touring since I was 12 years oldbut also the tour is the difficult part. Is that you end up staying up late meet & greet and things like that. And of course I’m just talking about a lot” he began to explain.

The actress has also confessed that the sobriety has become something crucial for herbecause I wanted to improve the artistic aspect.

“It was very important to me in the last year to live a sober lifestyle, because I wanted to Polish my craft” he told us.

But this was not the only thing that pushed it to live without the drug, but your mental health, and explore the experiences that they have had their parents to understand the feelings that she had.

“I have been sober for the last six months. At the beginning, it was this intervention of the voice. (…) But it was thinking a lot about my mothershe was adopted, and I inherited some of the feelings that I had. The feelings of abandonment, as well as the desire to prove that you are loved and precious. My father, parents divorced when he was 3 years old, so my father grew up,” he said.

The interpreter added that thanks to this he managed to do a bit of introspection and understand his mind a little more.

“I did a lot of family history, that have many addiction problems and mental health. So just went through that and I asked myself: “why I am how I am?’ By understanding the past can we understand the present and the future much more clearly. I think that therapy is great,” said Cyrus.

However, not everything in this inner journey is a good thing, since according to Cyrus, sobriety comes hand-in-hand with the stigma that it is not as fun as before. But that is not something that affects you so much, that with this new step in what you are looking for a way to feel more complete and ready.

“It is very difficult, because, especially young people, there is the stigma that already you’re not funny. It’s like, ‘honey, you can call me many things, but I know that I am funny’. What I love waking up at 100%, 100% of the time. I don’t want to wake up from the dizziness. I want to awaken feeling ready,” he said.

However, not everyone in the family have followed his examplelike their parents Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus loves to smoke marijuana. But the singer of 27 years, takes this as an opportunity to annoy.

“One of my interviews favorite is when I said that “who smokes weed is a fool’. I would love to go for sending this interview to my parents, who are heavy smokersonce in a while,” he explained.

