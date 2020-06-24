Larissa Manoela makes hilarious TikTok showing dance moves: “I tried”

The celebrity entertained the crowd on social media

Larissa Manoela animated the night of Twitter followers on Monday (22) by publishing a video there.

In the TikTok style, the celebrity showed that she doesn’t have the slightest way to make super elaborate choreographies, but she rocked the look and enchanted the crowd with her hilarious moment, causing laughter from the fans.

Quando a gente não sabe fazer a dancinha, mas tenta mesmo assim 🤡 pic.twitter.com/BcuWOr7wMh — LARISSA MANOELA (@larimanoela) June 23, 2020

Recently, on Monday afternoon (22), Larissa Manoela completely attracted the eyes of her followers by posting an incredible photo on her Instagram.

In the click, the actress emerged impressing with her good post-workout form, giving something to talk on the web and collecting praise from fans and friends.