Kelly Key’s daughter, Suzanna Freitas shows new series of physical exercises: “Mission fitness”

The celebrity impressed everyone with good shape

Suzanna Freitas, known for being Kelly Key’s daughter, left her followers jaw-dropping by showing a new series of physical exercises in a video posted on her Instagram.

In the post, the celebrity sported the healed shape when doing the “Mission Fitness”. “Today was“ Mission Fitness ”day through the app @queimadiaria ✨There are different types of training according to each goal! And the best thing about it is that you have 30 days of experience 😍 ”, she wrote in the caption. Check out:

Recently, Suzanna wasted good shape and beauty with her new look: dark hair. “Still trying to get used to the new hair! Hahahaha modeling at home 🙋🏻‍♀️📸 Do you like taking pictures? ”, She wrote in the caption.