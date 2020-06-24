Jojo Todynho renews her tan on a sunny day and unusual pose draws attention

The singer squandered self-esteem and enjoyed a day outdoors

Jojo Todynho took the last weekend (21) to relax and enjoy a sunny day, sharing the moment with Instagram followers.

The singer renewed her tan and bet on a differentiated pose, which made her talk on social networks. The celebrity also attracted attention by publishing two clicks in the ‘front and back’ style to the delight of fans, investing in poetic and empowered captions.

Together, the records yielded nearly 1 million likes on Instagram and fans spared no praise for the singer.

“I had to zoom in, there was no way,” joked a follower. “Powerful! An example of self-esteem ”, praised another follower. “This woman has a hurricane, nobody has it,” wrote a third.