“Hollywood is where people come to live their dreams”

LOS ANGELES, 28 Apr. (CulturaOcio – Raquel Laguna) –

Actresses Annette Bening, Lily Collins is put to the orders of Warren Beatty in the romantic comedy The exception to the rule. The film will be released in Spain this weekend.

CulturaOcio.com interviewed Lily Collins and Annette Bening in Los Angeles. The actresses were attracted from the first moment to the project, written and directed by Beatty. “I like the idea of people pursuing their dreams. Hollywood has always been that it is a place where people come to live their dreams“says Annette.

For Lily Collins, is very important to stay firm in your beliefs and know who you are when you make decisions in life. “If you know who you are, what happens to you is a reason to grow personally“says the girl.

CHALLENGING THE RULES

The exception to the rule, a young, aspiring actress (Lily Collins) and her ambitious young chauffeur (Alden Ehrenreich), in the fight with the hope of under the absurd eccentricity of the ferocious and unpredictable billionaire Howard Hughes (Warren Beatty)the man for whom they work.

Hollywood, 1958. Marla Mabrey (Collins), a composer, a devout baptist, and the queen of beauty of their town, comes to Los Angeles to work for the infamous Howard Hughes (Beatty). At the airport, meeting with guide, Frank Forbes (Ehrenreich), a methodist of deep religious beliefs, he is committed to his love for the institute.

Their instant attraction not only puts to the test their religious faith, but that challenge the number one rule of Hughes: it is forbidden their employees to maintain any kind of relationship with the actresses who work for him. The behavior of Hughes crosses with Marla and Frank in ways very different and unexpected. As we entered this strange world, their values are questioned and their lives change completely.

Actors Alec Baldwin, Martin Sheen, Matthew Broderick and Taissa Farmiga complete a deal of luxury in this film, co-written by Beatty, along with veteran screenwriter Bo Goldman.