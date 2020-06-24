Geisy Arruda impresses with different pajamas and poses well at ease on video

The red outfit of the influencer was very successful

Geisy Arruda ended the night of Monday (22) with a flourish, presenting her Twitter followers with a “good night” video.

The influencer published differentiated content on the social network, sporting her good form in a red outfit that left nothing to the imagination of the crowd, taking the opportunity to send “kisses” on the video to the followers. Watch in full screen:

Recently, Geisy Arruda returned to animate the Sunday (21) of her followers. This time, the muse took advantage of the sun to renew her tan and show more how her bronze looks.

“I am scandalous”, she joked in the publication’s caption.