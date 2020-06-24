Earthquake in Mexico: Horacio Villalobos, Danna Paola, “Leaders” and other famous lived as well

Horacio Villalobos, Danna Paola, and The Chief, spoke on the network about the earthquake (IG: horacitu_oficial/ dannapaola/ vengalaagriatv)

Some were surprised while they were working, others were in their homes, but for many members of the the world of the show in Mexicothe feeling of fear that has been the same after the the earthquake of Tuesday 23 June.

All the 10:29 hours it was an earthquake the magnitude of 7.5 degrees, with its epicenter in the state of Oaxaca.

The movement is strongly felt in the mexican capital, where the Seismic Warning allowed buildings to be evicted.

After the scare, many celebrities shared on social networks messages about the quake and also some images of the havoc left in the sites where they were found.

The presenter Horacio Villalobos before he asked his Twitter followers if they were ok and minutes later shared a small clip in which he explained that they felt the tremor in the complete transmission of Come and joy.

“All right, we have touched upon the tremor of the air, but the good thing is that they have followed the protocols, and the program continues, then, we are live”

His partner Cynthia Rodriguez he wrote in the same social network: we Felt the tremor in the forum of “Venga la alegría”. Are you all right?”

True to her style, “El Capi” Pérez, another member of the morning TV Azteca, has posted on Twitter a meme that you made with the phrase “Susana Away seeing how all to forget the #earthquake,” and a message that said: “to do And then wonder why pisteo journal”.

The presenter Vanessa Huppenkothen he shared a couple of photos where you can see the roof of his house broken by a tremor, as well as the books and fell for the movement.

The singer Danna Paola, who today celebrates 25 years, has written: “the way of the awakening… because I’m afraid I blow out the candles and ask for wishes Hahahaha”.

The youtuber Chumel Torres he has written “are you serious, God?” in addition to ensuring that López Obrador has accused the earthquake of Felipe Calderon.

“He was the father to leave for a bit, the network,” he said in another message.

The actress Patricia Manterola shared a clip about the earthquake in Mexico.

In Acapulco, the presenter Egypt, the Ramones heard with the intensity of an earthquake, and so he wrote on his Twitter account.

“It lasted for years #tremor here #Acapulco ARE WELL????? I will say that it makes you feel #puebla” he said before writing the tweet of a joke. “The Stay at home we went to Jump on the I-ching* #mexico my loves #Tremor #COVID__19“and “Now is missing only the fear of #Popocatepetl Do you want to on the Wednesday or the Thursday? #DonGoyo”.

“And could not miss the tremor, the feeling is so horrible,” he said in his Twitter account, the youtuber YosStop, who has willed that all people are good.

The presenter Pati Chapoy, the owner of the program Windowhe took the time to share a meme.

“Only for fear of him. I hope you are all well,” she wrote to accompany a photo of a man with a brioche huge and that in Mexico there is a popular belief that after a strong shock it is good to eat a bread of this type in order to avoid health problems, so that each time that happens an earthquake networks abound the jokes related to the coil.

The presenter Pamela Cerdeira he also shared a meme on Twitter, referring to that first shock, people are forced to abandon their homes, and then apologizes to Hugo López-Gatell, responsible for the development of the strategy for the fight against the coronavirus in Mexico.

The model Tania Ruiz, commented on Instagram that she felt very strong shaking, while Paty Christmas was apocalyptic, and wrote on Twitter: “#sismo and what comes after is much worse … a collapse that makes us in his knees, all scared and cowardly, to see if it is still closed and leading to the panic to a ‘virus’ political manipulator and a liar. Many more die of hunger, unemployment, depression and crime.”

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Earthquake in Mexico: the tsunami warning also includes Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras

Earthquake in Mexico: deaths in Crucecita, Oaxaca, the epicenter of the earthquake of 7.5 degrees

Earthquake in Mexico: fell down an elevator in Tlatelolco, and there are people trapped