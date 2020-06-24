Danna Paola. His best moments in the Elite

Danna Paola he started his career in television more than 20 years with your participation in the program for children Sesame Street. The singer also came out on the soap opera, children Ray of light and Amy, the girl of the blue backpack; however, the success of his career, he has had a pinch after his performance in the series Elite Netflix, a Spanish production that allowed him to devote himself to an artist of international stature.

The actress has mentioned on several occasions that playing Lucrecia Montesinos it was a challenge, but a way of learning, as the actress confessed that the personality of the character and gave him more security. Now that Netflix has announced the departure of Danna Paola of Elitethe fans were shocked by the unexpected news since the fourth season will not be the same without Lu.

Danna Paola turning 25 today and, therefore, we remember her best moments in Elite as Lucrecia Montesinosa character who without doubt has marked his career.

Your dear son has made me the horns: the speech of Lu

Betrayed and finds himself involved in, Lucrezia takes the stage in a charity gala unmask Cayetana and speaking of the disappointment experienced because of Guzman. During this scene of the second season, Lu demonstrates his strong character and gives one of hiss discourses of empowerment, the most powerful of the series.

“It’s incredible. All the falsehood. Do not worry that you’re going to return every penny that I do. Great evening, I am crazy… pretend with a smile on the face of night, as if all was well, when in reality it is not. Especially with Guzman, because we are no longer together. ( … ) Your beloved son, I put the horns”, starts by saying Danna Paola.

“Do you know why you are thin?”

The role of Danna Paola it is one of the characters with the most growth throughout the series. During the first season, Lu is a young high-class and selfish, that wants at all costs to be the best of the class, which will be bribe one of his teachers in the Oaks.

“Martin, do you know why you are thin? Because I always see fat do you know why I am the best? Because I never happy”, threat Lucrecia for the teacher.

The reaction of Lu from the conflict in the Oaks

The students of the privileged college face each year, disappearances, killings, and new intrigues. During a discussion, Lucrecia gives a response of epic to Guzman.

“I do not talk about me? That dilemma, I am in this conflict, I am like Switzerland: a beautiful country, rich and not be in wars of no one,” he says.

Goodbye, Guzman!

During the past three seasons, fans were witnesses of a strange connection between Lucrecia and Guzmana relationship tug-of-war that ended after a questionable confession of the character played by Miguel Bernardeau. However, it was a stage of maturity for Lu, who has discovered that “single is better”.

In the scene, Lucrecia sees all the couples dance during the celebration of the Valentine’s dayGuzmán takes advantage of the situation to attempt a reconciliation;yes was the reaction from Lu:

amt