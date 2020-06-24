Danna Paola. From what came out of your project YouTube

Danna Paola was one of the artists more multi-faceted. In addition to his participation in the soap opera series, and as a juror The Academythe interpreter of “Sodium” was also a youtuber, a phase in which he has shared with his fans the adventures that he lived next to three of your friends. After two years, the actress has had to abandon the project of the successful platform of video. We tell you what is owed to them.

In 2016, Danna Paola, has announced the launch of its YouTube channel along with Diego Cardenas, Jorge Chinese Anzaldo and Gabo Lojero, recognized in the field of theatre and radio, in order to realize the project, from the title Rulés. “The life that I have asked my brother, and they sent me three!”, celebrated actress.

The actress first met Diego Cárdenas, during the filming of the soap opera Girls like you and with Jorge Chinese Anzaldo during the award ceremony of the Kid’s Choice Award. Years later, the four members of the Rulés agreed on the music Today I can not lift. After a trip to New York, he decided to start recording and uploading videos about their adventures together.

With the aim of “breaking the barrier”, which, among the people who followed them, have decided that it would be no holds barred in the video. Their content has been varied, they shared anecdotes, travel and, in particular, the jokes that were made, that on many occasions I have been involved in controversy.

One of them was when Cardenas and Diego Jorge Chinese Anzaldo pasted the photo conductors, Camy G in the locker room of the Danna Paola. To see your space filled with images, the performer of “Hey, Paul,” pulled away and thrown in the trash, but what caught the attention was what he said to discover the photographs: “that’s disgusting, why would I fill my dressing room cats are disgusting”.

At the time, the singer was questioned by her reaction to the joke of the youtubers, he replied, “Well, my brothers and sisters. I am very jealous and, in addition, the jokes don’t fall for me, then I get the neutral side and the woman that strikes me is that my brothers put me through those things.”

However, the project has continued to be influenced by rumors and gossip about the relationship with their peers, and that many times it is pointed out that the youtubers they wanted to hang the reputation of Danna Paola. Faced with a scenario full of opportunities, the singer has decided to say goodbye to the YouTube channel.

In the video shared in the YouTube channel to announce that Danna Paola would abandon the project, Diego Cárdenas, Jorge “Chino” Anzaldo and the singer has made it clear that they were a family and that no one was going to be separated.

“Of course, we had to go through a very difficult process to be able to take this decision, for the good of us, in the first place, and, of course, for the good of the channel, because they need content that really is constant, and that are not in a state of limbo, without knowing what’s going to happen, why don’t you Danna,” the singer said, in tears.

“It created a lot of expectations, many of the gossip, we were attacked, we attacked a lot and that generated me a lot of stress. Also away,” said Danna Paola. “Nobody wants to hang anyone,” he clarified.

For his part, Diego Cárdenas and Jorge “Chino” Anzaldo made no mention of the journals shows that at that time were dedicated to making the contents of alleged tensions, when in reality the note was a triumph of Danna Paola in the series Elite.

Later, in another interview with the youtubers pointed out that Danna Paola withdrew from the project because she had to go to record the series of Netflix to Spain, but that still came out of it in some videos when they visited her or she was in Mexico. Recently, she turned to see the Rulés together in the video “with You” of Danna Paola .

