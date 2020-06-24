Daniel Moder, the discreet husband of 20 years next to Julia Roberts | People

Richard Gere, George Clooney, Brad Pitt… he Has shared the stage with almost all the chief men of mecca of the cinema is one of the queens of romantic comedy in Hollywood for excellence, but the true love story of Julia Roberts has lived and continues to do so in their own home. The actress wears in the last 20 years, with the director of photography, Daniel Moder, and together they form one of the pairs the most durable in the industry. And the success, as the protagonist of Beautiful Woman he has commented in some occasion, is simply to know to take care of one another. “There is no secret, no magic trick. I have just met the person with which to build my life […] But if I had to give some advice it would be to kiss your partner it is best to maintain a healthy relationship,” said the actress, presenter Mario Lopez in the program Extra a couple of years ago.

The couple met during the filming of The Mexicanmovies that Julia Roberts has starred opposite Brad Pitt in the year 2000. Then the actress also hung out with Benjamin Bratt and Moder was married to make-up artist argentina Vera Steimberg, but those who know their history, ensure that what was between them was a real love at first sight. Moder filed for divorce from his wife, and when both of them returned to retrieve the singularity, they started a dating relationship that was formalized two years later, when she gave the “I do,” on his ranch in New Mexico in 2002. In 2004, they had twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, and in 2007, was born in Henry, the young son of the couple. The five lives part of the year in Malibu and the other part in San Francisco, where the marriage was purchased last march, in a luxury residence for which they paid eight million euros. A decision taken because they have spent a long time in the californian city, who already considered her second home. They also have an apartment in New York and a home in Hawaii, island of Kauai, which went on sale in 2015 and still.

In its 52 years, the winner of an Oscar, three Golden Globes, a Bafta, a SAG and a prize Donostia, one of the actresses better paid of Hollywood and he has a fortune, estimated to 130 million euros, but in spite of its reputation all over the world, Julia Roberts has always managed to keep his private life away from the spotlight. The son of producer Mike Moder, Danny, as he is called in the family, was born in Los Angeles, and also if he is licensed in Psychology were the cameras and the management of these— the one that has always drawn the attention. He started his career as a production assistant in 1995 in the film The Red Tide and as a director of photography who has worked on films for television such as The Normal Heart, for which he was nominated for an Emmy, and even in the movie on the big screen Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Spider-Man 3, The smile of Mona Lisa and The secret in their Eyesthe remake american argentina The secret in their eyesthe latter two in conjunction with the wife in front of the cameras.

“My husband is a constant source of inspiration for me and has a work ethic impeccable. In the shoot, I had blind faith in the preparation of my character and was full of courage because he was facing. He is my safest place in the world”, has recognized the right Roberts during a promotional event of The secret in their eyes. Even if the pair does not entail the discomforts of working together, the actress is not to recognise that this imposes on him to act in the case of Moder: “There is a comfort in work, but also a bit of a panic, is a good combination. Panic or terror, because the person that I love most impresses me is to see”.

Outside of work, Julia Roberts is still unfolding in praise to the father of their children. “Daniel is easy to love. It’s fun and I’m always happy next to them,” he said in a podcast with Gwyneth Paltrow. Together they formed a family in which prevail the same values with which they move: the solidarity, the fight for social causes, and a life, animal and organic. Roberts continues with his work as a goodwill Ambassador for Unicef since 1995, speaker before the inequality in pay between men and women, and next to Michelle Obama, has collaborated with various educational organizations that help to enhance the education and schooling of girls. The values that she shares with her husband, and that, in their day-to-day, marriage, tries to instill in his three children. Home, they have an organic garden, an attempt to get around by bike, and is lavished with the most needy.

Except for a couple of photos of the whole family, published by the Moder on her Instagram, the wedding, tries to keep a low profile, and the test of their success is that their children are not aware of the fame that they reach their parents, and in particular Julia Roberts. “That problem is still not part of their life, they are only children, and I am your mother, so that you do not have to do with all the rest,” said the actress, a couple of years ago, about how to manage the success of their children. As teenagers, yes, they know that their mother appears in the film and television, but still not knowing the size. “You’re more famous than Taylor Swift?”, the actress told Oprah Winfrey the questions that are asked by their children.