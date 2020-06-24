Carol Nakamura spends shape fitness in rehearsal and fan jokes: “Goddess of vacation on Earth”

The beauty of the muse shocked the followers completely

Carol Nakamura has used Instagram the past few days to share the photo of a new shoot with her fans.

In the new click, the celebrity sported good fitness with a light blue swimsuit with a strategic cut. “Believe in your dreams. But just believing is not enough. Persist and do it! ”, She wrote in the caption. Look:

In the comments, the web just went crazy. “This woman cannot be from this planet! It must be some holiday goddess on earth ”, joked an internet user. “Too beautiful 🖤💕🌷💕,” said another.

Recently, the muse appeared in a swimsuit and did not fail to show her healed body to fans.

Carol posed from a different angle and her good fitness left her followers impressed. “A sunny day to illuminate the soul 🙏🏻”.