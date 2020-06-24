Babu Santana is diagnosed with diabetes and reassures fans: “I’m taking care of myself”

The former BBB clarified the situation for fans on his Instagram

The actor and former BBB Babu Santana returned to social media on Monday (22) after being rushed to a hospital in Rio de Janeiro last Friday (19).

The scare left fans worried and many even speculated that the actor might be with Coronavirus, but in a statement on his social networks, Babu clarified that he is still hospitalized because he is undergoing routine tests now that he has found the cause of his malaise. sudden it was because of diabetes.

“Hail, family! I’m passing by to thank you for all your affection. I was very touched. I’m taking care of myself, I’m fine. The scare came to warn me that I need to take better care of myself. My condition is not COVID, I have diabetes ”, he explained.

“I want to study, understand more about the subject, but I am confident and optimistic to have a healthier and more peaceful life. I wanted to send a kiss and a hug for all the affection, to those who cheered, prayed, emanated positive energies and I want you to take care of your health, do regular exams. Take care of health, which is our greatest asset. Paizão is doing well and better days will come for all of us. ”, He concluded, thanking the fans for their affection.