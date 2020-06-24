I want you and now: Danna Paola confirmed her true love in an Instagram Live

Danna Paola conducted a live webcast for its account of Instagram with 25 million followers. Began to show the gifts and cakes of chocolate that you received on your big day. Today, things happened extremely rare in my home, closed a door alone, said the singer.

Sebastian Yatra in IG Live of Danna Paola. Source: Instagram @dannapaola

Also, he sang to herself the “happy birthday” in English. At the least expected moment, it appeared Sebastian Yatra in the comments. Brutal party live, wrote the singer of A year. Thanks Sebas, thankswas glad to see the colombian.



