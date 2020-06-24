I want you and now: Danna Paola confirmed her true love in an Instagram Live

Danna Paola conducted a live webcast for its account of Instagram with 25 million followers. Began to show the gifts and cakes of chocolate that you received on your big day. Today, things happened extremely rare in my home, closed a door alone, said the singer.

Sebastian Yatra in IG Live of Danna Paola. Source: Instagram @dannapaola

Also, he sang to herself the “happy birthday” in English. At the least expected moment, it appeared Sebastian Yatra in the comments. Brutal party live, wrote the singer of A year. Thanks Sebas, thankswas glad to see the colombian.

It was in that moment that he announced that he was going to call someone, and the fans are stressed. Also the number of views reached 41 thousand euro in sweet anticipation. In the communication appeared a young man, was apparently responsible for the fandom @dannapaolaphoto. At that time, the number of users has dropped to 35 thousand.

The key to Live was when he said that he was going to make an announcement. Are you excited? Because I’m super excited. I’m going to say that it is my true love. Is pure love hinted the singer of Bad reputation. This is his new song called I love you and that’s it that will be available on the 25th of June. Immediately undertook the publication directly on your feed of Instagram.

Danna Paola has said that he is very happy with her new song, who created it to celebrate pride month. During the broadcast, has appeared with other fans and your new pet, Lucrecia. The brothers Mau and Ricky were also present. Finally, the mexican has shown enthusiastic and has closed the transmission with the phrase of your character Lu that he likes so much: I have fealings bitch.