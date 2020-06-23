WWE Monday Night RAW Coverage and results, June 22, 2020

German Bustamante – POSTED on 23/06/2020 AT 01:54

Drew McIntyre it is the first to enter the ring. Then say a couple of words for their fight of last week, the collaboration with R-Truth. Is interrumpído from Dolph Zigglerthat reports next to Bobby Roode it was transferred to RAW, and says that no one is more happy to see him as the champion of him, and reminds him that he had been fired and that it was he who is risen from its ashes to become the most dominant of the entire WWE. He says that the only thing that he asks in return is a combat, owner at Extreme Rules. Drew responds that this approach is very revisionist, and stresses that, because they were separated Dolph has lost most of what they earned, and even remembered that Dolph had described it as the “Scottish Psychopath”, it gives to understand that he would do anything to keep the Champion belt. Him back to ask if you are sure you want a fight, and Dolph confirm their intentions.

Nia Jax is the next one to come out to the ring. Accusation Asuka to be a coward, and that if he had a little bit of honor, he would have given her a fighting owner at Extreme Rules. R-Truth out to stop and ask if you know where you are Akira Tozawa from the moment that you have a combat agree with him for this night. The Nia says that no one knows nor cares, but Akira appears behind the table of the commentators, and together with his ninja, chases R-Truth, until they leave the scene. Nia athens to speak once more, but Charlotte Flair interrupted, and the teases, recalling that he lost his last opportunity of two owners. Nia reminds him that his father, Ric Flairhe has been the architect of all their successes, and remember, also, that the only time that they fought hand to hand, has destroyed. Charlotte is furious, his attacks with blows of the fist that the samoan is removed.

The Road To Profits speaking of backstage, to declare that this night will be overcome The Viking Raiders. The vikings will come and claim otherwise. Both want good luck, while Zelina Vega notes to eavesdrop on the conversation.

The battle for the Championship in a Couple of RAW materials

The Street Profits vs Viking Raiders

Ivar and Angelo Dawkins start the match. Exchange topetazos, but then Ivar dodge a dropkick to give him a kick with the heel. The double team with Erik, Montez takes the tag, and dodge the tackles of Erik to give him a dropkick, and edge ring. However, when you go for a suicide dive, Erik hunt in the air and aavienta Dawkins.. When back from commercial, Dawkins takes the witness to give him a body splash of Ivar and a european uppercut more bulldog Erik. Try the double team with Montez, but Ivar breaks the account. Erik pointed to by a hook aa Montez, Ivar and gives him a kick with the heel, and together with Erik, he gives her a double powerbomb for the Profits. Ivar goes for the frogsplash, but Dawkins what he dodges and gives him a spinebuster. Then shipped to Erik with a spear, Ford and ends at Ivar with a frogsplash.

Winners: the Road to Profits via pinfall.

After the battle, both teams greet each other in sign of respect. The vikings have been removed, but come on Angel Garza andAndrade they are available in the attack on Profits. The vikings exit back to defend them.

Seth Rollins notifies you that you have a message for Rey Mysterioand that in his time all will be revealed. Back from commercial, says that there are moments in life, it is destiny that governs our future, rather than the choices themselves. Claims that he has asked him to be the Messiah, but unlike King, he has accepted and is at peace with his fate, and warns that what happens to the King, or his son Dominikit will be your responsibility.

Charley Caruso interview with Charlotte style in the medical room. It is comforting to Charly and tells him that his arm is ok and that he will lift the Women’s Championship on RAW at the end of the evening. Charly continues to long for an interview Angel Garza, accompanied by Zelina and Andrade. Garza returns to come provocatively to Charly, and she tells him that if he has settled his differences with Andrade, it is because when one is sure of one thing, is not present in the execution of some of the risks.

The Match for the Women’s Championship to RAW

Asuka vs Charlotte Flair

Charlotte starts with a topetazo and a big boot. Asuka gets up with a kick to the face and applies a key to the left arm. Goes for a hip attack, but Charlotte escapes. Flair gets a jawbreaker, and responds with a lariat and pulls Asuka out of the ring, and then a shining wizard. You take the japanese once again in the ring, where he applies a key to the neck. Comes with a flip splash, but Asuka dodging and then bury it in the centre of the goal. Back from commercial, Asuka runs a guillotine and buds, of Asuka Kicking. Charlotte dodges the last, and gives pints and a spear, but Asuka gets the rope before the three. Asuka looks for a new lever to the left arm. Charlotte comes out with a powerbomb, but Asuka locks in a crossface for the victory.

Winner: Asuka via submission.

Board it is directed to Randy Orton and he says that he is not convinced that Randy is the best fighter in the history, because it has lost because of a low blow. However, he says that Randy blew the lid of a cauldron of feelings that had been hidden a long time ago. You feel awake and says that this version of himself, you will not have problems to trample people to get to the top, and flake to Randy in a way that you cannot imagine. At the end of the speech, Charly interview with Randy, who says he will do whatever he has to do to survive, and to defend your family. Also, you want the Board and Christian puedanr recover and have a happy life, away from him.

Charlotte is interviewed by Charly in the backstage, but Nia Jax appears behind to attack

R-Truth prepares to face Akira Tozawa and his ninja. MVP and Bobby Lopez it seems emboscarlo and leave him unconscious on the floor, then removed. Tozawa takes the opportunity and covers the Truth to win the Championship 24/7.

Natalya gives observations to the backstage. She says that she is tired of being looked down on and not respected by his peers, and is ready to show his new side.

Natalya (with Lana) vs Liv Morgan

The canadian starts with a topetazo Liv, to follow with a discus clothesline and kicks to the back. Liv responds with a hurricanrana, but Lana distracts in a way that Natalya will bar the legs and applied the Sharpshooter.

Winner: Natalya via submission.

Ric Flair comes out to the ring to say Nia Jax that when Charlotte recovers, and then goes to introduce Randy Orton, who says that was reborn as the assassin of legends. The Big Show out to stop, and tells you that it is a parasite narcissistic, clinging to anyone to improve your career. Says to remove the mask, and it says that there is a family of Edge or Christian, and it ends what to give a beating to both of them. Randy says that he respects the Show and considers him a legend, and that he would never have thought that you would have to worry about it so much that we have done for the canadians. It is possible, furthermore, he says that you are motivated and that in the end will be defeated.

The fight for the Female Championships in a Couple of the WWE

Bayley and Sasha Banks vs The IIconics

Sasha begins with a key to Billie, and when She tries to interfere, Bayley, the star against the table comment. Sasha and Bayley are attacking Kay against the turnbuckle, but when Bayley takes over and attempts to cover ” Billie wheel, and then dodging a gore and make the tag to Peyton, that the tomb of Bayley with a big boot.

