Winona Ryder accuses Mel Gibson of making jokes anti-semitic, and homophobic

Ryder also remember how Keanu Reeves and Anthony Hopkins refused to reprenderla on the set of “Dracula”, despite the direction of Francis Ford Coppola.

Winona Ryder he spoke of his experience with anti-semitism in Hollywood, and the reintroduction of an alleged encounter with Mel Gibson in which called it a “evasora of the oven.

At the beginning of this year, the star of “strange Things” appeared in “The Plot Against America” for HBO, an adaptation of the book of alternative history in Philip Roth with the same name in which the anti-jewish sentiment is taking hold in America. For the theme of the series, was asked Ryder about his experience, and hate in Hollywood during an interview with The Sunday Times.

“I [expert on anti-semitism] … in an interesting way, “ he explained.” There are times that people say: “wait, are you jewish? But you’re so beautiful! There was a film that I had scene in a long long time ago, it was a period piece, and the director of the study, which was jewish, he said that I looked ‘too jewish’ to be in a family of blue blood “.

He then shared his story of Gibson.

“We were at a party full of people with one of my good friends, and Mel Gibson smoked a cigar, and all of us speak and said to my friend, who is gay, ‘Oh, wait, what am I going to get AIDS?’” She has supported. “And then came something about the jews, and said, ‘you’re Not a evadidor of the oven, right?’”

Reporter noted that Ryder shook his head “in disbelief”, as he told the story, and added that “he tried to apologize at a later date.

Ryder shared for the first time another version of this story, in 2010, as he spoke with GQ. At the time, he said that happened about 15 years before, Gibson was “really drunk” and “no one believed in him.” Gibson – who is famous he made anti-semitic remarks during an arrest in 2006 – Made no comment at the moment. TooFab has reached its representative.

During the interview with The Times, Ryder also spoke of another story of his career, in which he stated that the director of “Dracula” by Francis Ford Coppola, he shouted several times, “¡Puta! ¡Puta!” the camera while I was shooting an emotional scene.

“To put it in context, I should be crying,” he explained. “Literally, Richard E Grant, Anthony Hopkins, Keanu[Reeves] [Reeves]]… Francis was trying to do all the gritaran things that make me cry. But Keanu does not do this, Anthony would not have done this “.

“The more that was happening, it was like [he crosses his arms like a sulky teenager and frowns] … it’s Just not working,“ added the actress, who was only 20 years old at the time of the shooting.” I have been, really? In some way, has done the opposite. Francis and I are fine now “.

“The Plot Against America ‘ was released earlier this year on HBO. It is currently available on HBO Max.