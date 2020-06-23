Who do you parecés? The signs of the zodiac of the great athletes of

The zodiac signs give a sketch of the characters. Clear that not all are created equal, but there are some attributes marked. The date of birth or the place of the same, may be the key to the formation of personality, as well as the position of the planets.

Aries: These are strong people, dynamic, with the energy, the instinct and the courage. Sometimes they are egocentric and tend to monopolize the leadership. This sign is associated with the competitors. For this reason, we can find many athletes, such as Puyol, Sharapova and Ronaldinho.

Taurus: The bulls are flexible, patient and knows how to keep calm. They are very realistic, and your business is intelligence. Iker Casillas, Beckham and Luis Scola are some of the athletes of this sign.

Gemini: As the picture that identifies you (two fish encountered), people geminianas are contradictory and versatile, it changes with ease. You go from being serene and charming, pessimistic and indifferent. Love the freedom and the independence. Venus Williams, Steffi Graf and Kun Aguero born of this sign.

Cancer: The cancerianos family, shy, possessive, imaginative and romantic. All this at the same time. Oscillating between melancholy and joy. Lionel MessiPhelps, Mike Tyson and McGregor are born under this sign.

Leo: Outgoing personality, authoritative, free, strong, passionate and generous. Leos are optimistic, and, at times, a little reckless. Fernando Alonso, Usain Bolt and Emanuel Ginobili are the athletes of Leo.

Virgin: People are detail-oriented, efficient, severe and rational. On the whole, are good savers. Lance Armstrong, Kuerten, Carlos Moya, Jesse Owens, Lennox Lewis and Rocky Marciano are the residents.

Balance: The librianos are diplomatic, charming and sociable. The people are idealistic, peaceful, optimistic and romantic. Ibrahimovic, Hingis, Navratilova, Simona Halep and Serena Williams are some of the libiranos athletes.

Scorpio: And yet scorpios are the most intuitive, they tend to be deep, serious, authoritative, jealous, possessive, but are changeable and passionate. Diego Armando Maradona is the main athlete of this sign.

Sagittarius: Confident, cheerful, sincere, faithful, friends, lovers of nature and for the nature. Athletes recognized this sign are Manny Pacquiao and Jason Collins.

Capricorn: Personality introverted and impulsive… Its main characteristics are shyness and insecurity. Have a profile that is ambitious, cold, melancholy. But affectionate. Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher put capricorn on the podium.

Aquarium: Sincere, altruistic, sympathetic, and active. Spend moments of great nervousness and tension. They are presumptuous, very creative and fun. Cristiano RonaldoLuis Suarez, Michael Jordan and Neymar are a few.