What is worrying is the extreme thinness of Lily Collins? | Fashion and Beauty

We already know that the protagonists are forced to undergo a drastic image changes to resolve the different roles that they have to do, but what happens when the health cannot take risks?

Lily Collins I had worried a lot of people by their last images are of the left, has shown an extreme thinness. Something that is doubly troubling in a young man who has confessed to having suffered from eating disorders when she was a teenager.

But no one should be worried in this occasion, your loss of weight is controlled. It was for the needs of the script.

Presents To the bonea film that will be released next July 14, which is an alternative therapy that you are undergoing a young girl who suffers from anorexia.

A role that has entailed a dual challenge for the actress, who had the concern that this loss of weight can cause a relapse in your health.

But none of that, the actress has been advised by a nutritionist that has been the monitoring of the whole process to make sure everything was checked.





Lily Collins in the bone. /

“When I suffered from my eating disorder, I never sought the help of a doctor,” he confessed the daughter of Phil Collins in an interview with The Edit, “I created the myths in my head about how to spend things, so the idea that she could control and feel comfortable to talk and allowed me to breathe.”

Now that you have taken, but that does not mean that it has not been easy. “There is a scene in the movie, when we are in a therapy group, talking about the euphoria that you try to lose weight that marked me a lot. I had never heard of it before, the pleasure linked to the disorder,” explains his character,” “it was in that moment when I understood the differences between Lily and Ellen, my character”.

Collins does not want to lose the opportunity at this time to indict the social pressure of what happens to many young people who do not accept your image.

“One day I walked out of my apartment and someone I know, with the age of my mother, I said: “Wow, look at you’. I tried to explain that I had lost for a role, but she continued to say: ‘I Want to know what you’re doing, you’re great!’ I went in the car with my mother and told her: ‘This is the reason why there is this problem,” he said.