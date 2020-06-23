We went to find a bit of history and we find ourselves with a classic

The first date of the tournament, “Rating” Liga Rafaelina de Fútbol played between Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 April 1975. Participated in the competition nine teams: Atletico, July 9, peñarol, the Freedom of Sunchales, Sports, Norte, Quilmes, Argentina to Vila, the Railroads of the State, and Ben Hur.



Used for many years in our League, had a confrontation the day early Saturday. On this occasion, July 9 (who has directed Angelo Micelli) defeated 1 to 0 (Mendez), as a visitor to the peñarol Sunday Galllardo, with the arbitration of Angel Burgos.



In the other matches of Iron (DT Américo “Lito” Maina), tied 1 to 1 with the Freedom of Sunchales, becoming Alberto Ferreyra for local and tying Jorge Barberis for the “aurinegro”. He Directed Giuseppe “Pino” Lazarte.



Argentino Quilmes, led by professor John Albanessi tied 0 to 0 with the Sport North of Hugo to Dominate, with the arbitration of Osvaldo Ráñez.



What is striking about the data is the goal of Argentina, Vila in his field for the 7 to 4, at the expense of Ben Hur. The set of Manfredi Marchetti scored through goals by Pieroni (2), Cuglieri (2), Lopez (2), and Cardamone, while Carlos Veronesse fact Eberhartd (2), Quiroga, Fanfoni. He played on the occasion of Eduardo “Tito” of the Island.



Free on this date Athletic debut as a visitor, the second of its classic rival, 9 July. This is what we are emphasizing the precarious condition of some file, because the form that is treasured in the Championship, not to mention the name of the event, nor date, nor have a cabinet, expelled or suspended, including the number of days and the changes (2 per team) with the numbers dangerously exposed in the footer of the document.



As an illustration, and perhaps both smiling) it is worth mentioning that the modules were printed throughout the decade (they were in charge of the Printing of the OPINION, and I have it) and then delivered to each club and to all the divisions; therefore, everyone had the space for one year only, printed with the unfinished figure of 197…- So it became the football, our, also, I have to say.

THE STORY BEGINS

This author has argued for a long time, and with various arguments, that this 1975 is the year that resulted in the ranking of the football of the LRF, which will continue with the great performance in the Cup “Adrián Beccar Varela” in 1978, with the region, the arrival of the referees of AFA, large DT, the players, and some of the leaders who were at the same height. For logic, we have the arrival of Athletic professional football (in 1989) and its entry into the elite (2003), as a corollary of genesis, who also led Ben Hur to the “B” National or the 9 of July, of Freedom and of Union Federal, and the various etc., which we leave to the taste of the reader.



But back to that fall of ‘ 75, Sunday 4, in which the country was with some crisis bravías. But there are with football, with the avatar of the beautiful game.



On Sunday, Atletico visited on the 9th of July, and won 2 to 1 in a match highly emotional, in what would be the first goal of the official liguista Oscar “Cap” Favre; if another document to contradict, will always be accepted, because the access to the files of these times has become a complex task.



Yes, it is a fact that it was the first goal official of a classic. The other would be another attacking player, like Ricardo Alessiato, a great player who retired very young when she had still much to give.

We come to the synthesis:

July 9, 1 –

Athletics 2



Referee: Jose Lazarte (LRF).

9 JULY: Angel Segalini; Oscar Yori, Norberto Illescas, Ricardo Goddio and Hugo Tognolo; Luis Zimmermann, Mario Soltermam and Orlando Sanchez; Edgardo Andrek, Nestor, Bender and Raúl Méndez. Deputies: Giovanni Belletti, Oscar Roldán, Miguel Rosetti, Luis Quatrociocchi and Cesar Coria.



DT: Angelo Micelli, Massage therapist: Luis “Micha” Dominate, Aguatero: Raul Lopez.



ATHLETIC: Roberto Medrán; Miguel Querini, Ricardo Sola, Ricardo Wintergreen and Carlos’s Grandfather; Hugo Slaves, Oscar Zamora, Orazio Barbagallo, Oscar Muriel, Ricardo Alessiato and Oscar Faber. Alternates: Hector Berthold, Ceferino Roldan, Hugo Magnarelli, Roberto Vico and Juan Carlos Zerbatto.



DT. Reynaldo Volken

Massage: Remigio Abalos

Aguatero: Aldo Juvenal “Cañún” Solar.



Objectives: Nestor Bender (9), Favre and Alessiatto (A).

According to the memory of some of the actors consulted, the objective of Favre was a free-kick and the Alessiato, taking a rebound off the crossbar after a free-kick from…Favre (effective prescription albiceleste reiterate throughout the tournament). It also mentions (though does not figure on the payroll, nor admonished, that they must be different, it is deduced, from the “children” that he had in court) that the north has suffered the expulsion of two players: Single-and Grandfather.



One last detail to realize that Athletic used the sequential numbering (very Volken, do this), that the party started at 15.45 and finished at 17.30.



Here the validated data with documentation; the rest is history and the memories of many, but not change the essence of football of our own.



Author’s note: Dear “Cork”: to the memory, and as an exception, I’m back to writing about football. It is a recognition of you, who are the protagonists and, above all, to many of those mentioned here already are not and are also a part).