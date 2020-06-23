Viviane Araújo renews tan on a sunny day and healed shape impresses

Arjun Sethi
The muse wasted health on her Instagram

Viviane Araújo took the opportunity to end the weekend renewing her tan and enjoying a little sun this Sunday (21).

The muse posed stunningly with a beautiful blue sky of scenery, sporting her healed shape and an impressive good shape when posing with a floral printed swimsuit and showing off her naturally curly hair.

View this post on Instagram

Domingo de ☀️

A post shared by Viviane Araujo (@araujovivianne) on

The photo gave something to say, yielding more than 174 thousand likes on the social network, in addition to thousands of compliments in the comments for the muse.

“Beautiful crown”, a follower joked, with some fans scolding his comment. “So … Just beautiful!”, Praised another person. “That hair looked wonderful on you, it matched a lot,” wrote a third.

