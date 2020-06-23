Viviane Araújo renews tan on a sunny day and healed shape impresses

The muse wasted health on her Instagram

Viviane Araújo took the opportunity to end the weekend renewing her tan and enjoying a little sun this Sunday (21).

The muse posed stunningly with a beautiful blue sky of scenery, sporting her healed shape and an impressive good shape when posing with a floral printed swimsuit and showing off her naturally curly hair.

The photo gave something to say, yielding more than 174 thousand likes on the social network, in addition to thousands of compliments in the comments for the muse.

“Beautiful crown”, a follower joked, with some fans scolding his comment. “So … Just beautiful!”, Praised another person. “That hair looked wonderful on you, it matched a lot,” wrote a third.