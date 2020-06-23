Unison reaches new agreements with management entities, international

23/06/2020 – NoticiasClave.net

Unison is the first independent operator, management of the direct grant of multi-territory licensing in the digital.

Unisonthe operator independent of the management of copyrights created in 2018, continues to grow by leaps and bounds in their customer base and the scope of their licenses. The company has just announced the arrival of a large number of works, and manages a catalog of more than 600,000coating in Spain, the collection of all of the rights to their international clients. This marks a growth rate of high-speed and sustained: from the moment that started its activities on 1 January 2020 have been incorporated a long list of authors, composers and publishers, which include the rights of the successes of artists of the first line such as Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, Monica, Eminem, David Guetta, Imagine Dragons,Christina Aguilera, Alizzz, C. Tangana, Janis Joplin, Run DMC, TUPAC, or Snoop Dogg, and many others.

This rapid development also includes new agreements with management entities for the international management of digital licenses for a pan-european, becoming the first operator independent management (OGI) the european in dealing with the direct granting of multi-territory licensing in the digital.

Unison is not only positioned as a new hub of digital licenses, but also on the technological level. It is the first management entity prepared to work your catalog in an environment blockchain ever since its creation. Next to partner how to Control the Media provides its customers with the tools to facilitate the search of information property rights, a transparent and efficient manner.

EXPASION INTERNATIONAL

Moreover, the company continues to expand its operations abroad, with the signing of over 20 agreements in large markets such as Brazil, Canada, south Africa. In unison, which ensures the remuneration for the rights holders and the payment of royalties, both in the usa, online and offline, in these territories, where the clients can see even greater visibility for your catalog.

The copyright society of Nigeria, COSON, joined the company in this new phase, with the certainty of achieving a profitable relationship for both parties. In the words of its CEO Bernice Eriemeghe: “We are very excited to be working with Unison at the same time, we continue to expand the capacity of our members to get the income from the exploitation of their works around the world”.

Catharine Saxberg and Antonio Gentiliof the Department of International Relations at SOCAN, have stated that they are “very pleased to represent the catalogue of Unison in Canada, and we look forward to working together and to give the holders of the rights, and to the best of our experience”.

Roberto Corrêa de MelloCEO of ABRAMUS, also showed positive: “Unison and ABRAMUS work together for the artists, united by music in Brazil, in Spain and around the world. With or without a pandemic, we will win.” And Jotham MatariroCEO CAPASSO, says, “the agreement between our institutions is something natural, because both put the transparency as a fundamental value. CAPASSO is proud to represent the catalogue of the Unison of the continent”.

For his part Jordi Puy, CEO of Unison, said he was “happy to work with partners related to ensure the protection of the rights of our customers, wherever they use your music.” And added: “We are committed to providing the best possible coverage for our customers and we believe that collaboration with the main bodies, with a vision of the future is the best way to achieve this goal”.

MORE ON UNISON

Unison is the new model of management of music rights that helps authors, publishers, and institutions for international management to pick up optimal the rights of copyright (whether the communication to the public, such as the mechanical reproduction) in the digital world, as well as to cover offline in Spain directly and globally through

their agreements with management entities, and international.

As independent entities, the management and the supervision of the Ministry of Culture of Spain, and as OGI is recognized in the country and in the whole of Europe, Unison, has become a global operator and alternative alternative prominent for the traditional organizations in Spain. See more unisonrights.is.