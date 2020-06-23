Tom Cruise is considering moving to the United kingdom

But they are not trying to stay in the same building where it currently resides, in fact, it would be practically impossible, as the luxury property is the headquarters of Scientology, however, if you want to put down roots in the same area in which it is located, according to informed sources, the british newspaper The Sunday Mirror.

“You want to move to the Uk permanently and have been looking for properties in the surroundings of Saint Hill Manor, to be near,” the source said.

Although the respondents of the above-mentioned means, it has been said that the intention of Tom Cruise to be closer to the church of Scientologyas well as of its leader, David Miscavige, that is also one of the most dear friends of the actor, what is certain is that it will also soon resume the filming of the new chapter in the saga of ” Mission: Impossible, whose positions are designed in the United kingdom, and this is another of the factors that make that Cruise change of residence.

By 2016, the actor sold his mansion in Beverly Hills, another factor that indicates that Tom does not think of Los Angeles as their home.