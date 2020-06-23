Today is the birthday 25 Danna Paola; would like to congratulate the fans

From The editorial.

The city of mexico.-Danna Paola has become a trend for this Tuesday, as he celebrates his birthday 25; the pretty mexican actress and singer shared some stories from his account of Instagram, where he is seen posing pretty next to a birthday cake.

The radiant star of the national pop, it reaches its quarter century with a long career behind her and gaining followers every day, even during the period of quarantine.

The actress made the leap to the international level thanks to the series of the Spanish Elite, in which he participated for three seasons. On television, we have seen as a judge in the music program at The Academy and as a singer Danna Paola, has launched three weeks ago, his first song Alone, being the first video clip of a Latin artist, recorded with a smartphone.

Today is the 25th, but to me, you’re still a child ? Thanks for both @dannapaola I LOVE YOU #IHave25Bitch Watercolor pt.1 ? pic.twitter.com/Fo4oKcDvUX — frida ac (@frida__DP) June 23, 2020

Today Danna Paola is currently serving 25 years of age. Happy birthday! Continue with your success. ❤#HappyBirthdayDanna pic.twitter.com/A5H1GF0Zzg — Danna Paola Mexico (@MxDannaPaola) June 23, 2020

Some fans also shared sketches, drawings, and animations with which you have joined the celebration for the anniversary of your favorite artist, Danna Paola. We share some of the messages that have been loaded to the networks.

