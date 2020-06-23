The video Danna Paola Esther Expósito dancing until the ground that you have to see | Elite

The actresses Elite, Danna Paola and Esther Expósitohas caused a stir in the the social network the viralizarse a video of the dance. This video was broadcast an account of fans of Esther Expósito and in a few hours it became viral. | Source: Instagram



Danna Paola and Esther Expósito remain current in the social network. And who are friends, in fiction and in real life, despite all the rumors of enmity between Danna Paola and the entire cast of the Elite series.

A few days ago, is viralizó a video disseminated an account of fans of Esther Expósito.





Esther Exposito and Danna Paola dance pic.twitter.com/TG4JYrQh6h — Malvideo news (@malvideo) 20 march 2020

In this clip you can see Esther Expósito and Danna Paola in a holiday in Madrid, while they have recorded the series. Danna and Esther dance more sensual, Safari J Calvin.

This video has gone crazy for the fans of these two actresses and Elite has originated that this video is very commented and shared.