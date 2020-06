On the 15th of June, with the announcement of the nominees for the BET Awards, Blue Ivy Carter, the daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z, has received its first nomination for the prize of fame.

With only 8 years old, Blue enter this competition in the category of BET with Her, thanks to her collaboration in the topic Brown Skin Girl, the album of the soundtrack of The Lion King: The Gift.

The powerful anthem, which also features WizKid and St JHN.