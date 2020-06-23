The results of the WWE RAW on June 22, 2020

Tonight, June 22, 2020, is made the transmission of WWE RAW on the dot of 07:00 CT. The event took place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE RAW is broadcast live through the Network in the UNITED states, in the united States, while FOX Sports is responsible for broadcasting in Spanish to Latin america. It is recommended that you consult your local listings for more information.

Results of WWE RAW.

Drew McIntyre open the event and remember how you defended successfully the Championship from the WWE in a couple of occasions last week. Dolph Ziggler interrupted inmeadito to remind the scots that they need a challenger WWE Extreme Rules 2020 because he must fight for a World Title. McIntyre and despise not the challenge, it is not a bad opponent, but became a fool that thinks that everyone owes something. Dolph wants a match against Drew, while being a “Psychopath Scottish” and every ability inside the ring. Ziggler wants only what is deebe. McIntyre makes an official match for the WWE Title against Ziggler at the next PPV from the company.

Nia Jax he sits at the center of the ring and says that Charlotte Flair will again have the opportunity holder without deserving it. She, however, has lost unfairly in the WWE Backlash and last week, for the fault of an impartial arbiter. R-Truth interrupts because it is supposed to face Akiro Tozawa for the Title 24/7. HAHAHAHA. R-Truth suspect Nia Jax can be Tozawa because the ninja created confusion. The japanese is displayed in the table of comments and the ninjas surround the ring. The truth runs to the backstage.

Jax does not move from the chair until… Charlotte Flair is displayed. Or complain to the Nia for the absence of their two comates holders of Asuka. “The Irresistible Force” says that she is right to take his crown, I remember that the only time he faced Flair lost, and since then has built his legacy with easy opponents. The two end up with a dispute in the ring. Apparently Charlotte is wounded in the left arm.

Street Profits to defend the Titles of a Couple of RAW against Viking Raiders.

Erik applied a “Hit” on the Angel at the time that the punishment for Montez with a “Powerbomb”. Ivar looked for a “Splash” on Angel, but the latter was removed in time. Dawkins punished Ivar with a “Spinebuster” and after you have left the trend to Erik with a “Spear”. Montez Ford, has said that the fight with an impressive “Frog Splash” on Ivar. THE STREET PROFITS CONTINUE TO BE CHAMPIONS IN A COUPLE OF RAW!

Andrade & Angel Garza appeared after the fight to attack Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins.

Seth Rollins talking in the backstage. Declares that from now on, what happens to Dominik, it will be only the fault of Rey Mysterio. “I heard that legends never die, but sometimes there must be only one side”sentence.

Asuka defends the Women’s Title to RAW with Charlotte Flair.

“The Queen” applied to a “Powerbomb” in japanese in the quest for victory. However, Asuka reacted immediately, apply a “Crossface” on Charlotte to make her pay. The bold could do more for the injured arm he received the punishment of “Empress”. OH, ASUKA RETAINS THE TITLE OF FEMALE RAW!

“You weren’t better that night. I departed the biceps to the bone, but I revertí to continue the fight. I felt the panic when I was by terminarte”says Board in a promotional video. Last Monday he was aware of the statements of Randy Orton because he said he was the wrestler of the largest in history. He is disappointed because he gave a low blow to Randy, just as he has done to take advantage of it. Thanks to Edge, Orton reminded us that it was “The Legend Killer”. But the arm injury and how he tried to Christian that he did awaken something in him that I had hidden away. Edge is grateful and will do anything to get what you want. Already does not matter to him to win a fight, you want to embarrass Randy. “You have no idea what you’ve done. You woke up the evil. She awoke to the Category of Superstar A. Rest for a little while you can, Randy”sentence.

“Do you know what makes a snake when you hear the discussion? It’s like any other animal, but blindly defends to protect themselves. Sometimes I attack blindly and without thinking about it, but I do what is necessary to protect my family, my heritage. I hope that Edge and Christian recover to live their retirement healthy”declares Randy Orton Charly Caruso in the backstage.

* Nia Jax attacked Charlotte Flair in the backstage. Bad, even more, the left arm of the blonde.

Bobby Lopez has appeared, with MVP to attack R-Truth with a Full Nelson”.

R-Truth and defend the Title 24/7 for Akira Tozawa.

The japanese, climbed in the ring after the retreat of Lopez and pinned Truth for the win. OH AKIRA TOZAWA IS THE NEW CHAMPION 24/7!

Natalya (with Lana) vs Liv Morgan.

The canadian took the victory over Liv with the help of Wool.

Ric Flair in the show ring. Is proud to be the father of Charlotte, is injured, but when he returns, Nia Jax will be many problems. “I keep asking who is the best competitor in the industry,” says the legend. Think that currently there is no one better Randy Orton and the show, is what he did for Edge & Christian. Returned to pick-up a free-kick.

“The Viper” salt in the ring. Ric Flair insists that Randy is the best in the history of the WWE. “It means a lot. It is nostalgic to be here in the middle of Evolution.”, start Orton. The voices in your head the fact that Edge & Christian to go home and it’s nice to feel like “The Assassin Legends” again.

Big Show interrupted. It’s annoying, because Edge & Christian are friends, and Orton will have to pay dearly for their actions. Randy has been a pest from day one, and it fed someone, that you always Show respect. Orton thinks Big Show is a future member of the Hall of Fame and is considered as a legend. Both stare at it until Orton comes out from the ring.

Bayley & Sasha Banks defend the Titles of a Couple of Women in the WWE before IIconics.

Sasha was pushed to Bayley by error, even though he knew how to answer only. Billie Kay sought to have the numerical advantage, but was sent out of the ring. The champion has made a “Banks ” Declaration” to Peyton Royce to make it pay. NOT BAYLEY & SASHA ARE CHAMPIONS AGAIN IN A COUPLE OF THE WWE!

“The Chief” says that he gets a little jealous when Bayley is so named for the same BayleyDosStraps. Sasha wants a match holder in the Extreme Rules… but he wants Asuka for the Title Women of the RAW materials. The japanese seem to accept the challenge of the Banks. “The Empress” to accept the challenge of Sasha Banks for the next PPV of the company. Bayley & Sasha attacked Asuka and remained tense after a “Banks ” Declaration”.

MVP invites Apollo Crews ring in a new VIP Lounge. The Champion of the united States back to reject the offer from MVP. Shelton Benjamin appears and after a few moments, the attack Crews.

The crews of the Apollo vs Shelton Benjamin.

“One Man Nation” defeated Benjamin after “”.

MVP tried to celebrate with Apollo after the fight, but the last one went. Bobby Lopez appeared in the back of applying a “Full Nelson” team.

Rey Mysterio the next ring in Dominik to close the event. “One of the most terrible things, as a parent is to not find your son.”begins King. Masked recall that last week his son has not responded in several occasions since he moved to the Performance Center attack Seth Rollins. Feel proud for what he has done, to seek revenge. But it is annoying because it puts you at risk. “No matter how big and strong you get, you’ll always be my little”says the King of Dominik. “As you peleaste for me, now I will fight for you. I will try for revenge against Seth Rollins, but I need to do alone”continues to Mysterio to ask you a favor to his son. Dominik didn’t go away, do not leave alone to his father. It is time that Seth Rollins see how to fight a family.

“The Messiah” appears on the entrance ramp. Seth wants to sacrifice the boy. This is a prophecy and is happy that the two are in the same place at the same time. Rollins walks to the ring, and kneels while Murphy & Austin Theory appear. youAleister Black & Humberto Carrillo they appear to attack the disciples! All cleaned up the house and to go against Seth Rollins. King & Dominik were going to send to Seth’s face against the ladder of steel, but the disciples were retrieved. Murphy & Theory stop the King while Rollins tries to punish Dominik against the steel. Not Aleister & Humberto arrive with a couple of chairs to remove while The “Messiah” and his disciples retire!