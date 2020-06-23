The nudity is more provocative than Christina Aguilera, published by herself!

Christina Aguilera is left to see how God created the world to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their album “Bionic”

The american singer Christina Aguilera celebrated 10 years of the disc “Bionic” through social networks, and a very peculiar way, showing their best nudity of the season. In addition, in 2010, he also took the movie Burlesque where was the picture of a power woman who could do with your body what you want, also to show the nude without shame for any of them.

“It has grown into a woman, in this job, I fought, and from the moment that the limit of the double standard. I have always argued that women express, despite the opinions or tactics of shame of the other. From the shame that is considered a p*** or is labeled as a hypocrite, until the evidence to be too thin or too fat, and all the rest. I supported everything”he said through his account of Instagram.

Christina he firmly believes in female empowerment and more now that there is a girl like when you started in The Disney Movie Club alongside artists of the calibre of Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake. The singer has managed to make a deaf ear to all the criticism about their bodies, their production and the image that you want to give of herself. He says that he has spoken on the disk “Bionic”: “…on being brave enough to feel empowered in my own skin. Then I want to empoderarla to love herself and not to be afraid to own it! #Bionic is to be unabashedly YOU. #10añosdeBionic”said the singer.