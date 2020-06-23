The Manchester United strip of elastic, and threatens to leave Alexis Sanchez out of the Europa League

Everything seems to indicate that Manchester United will be possible for inconveniencing Alexis Sanchez. This is a new revelation of the negotiations which keeps everything in English with the Inter for the loan of chilean.

It is known that the transfer of Alexis in the box lombard ends next week, precisely on June 30,in such a manner that the nerazzurri must negotiate for the striker to finish the season at the “Giuseppe Meazza”.

According to the forward Sky Sports, the first part of the agreement is practically solved, and Alexis will be able to stay in the team of Antonio Conte until the end of the season in Italian football, on the 1st of August, the last round of the Serie A.

Alexis Sanchez is hoping to add minutes to the Inter this Wednesday in Sassuolo (Inter)



However, there are still signs that the loan is extended for the entire month of August, which means that the Boy Wonder loses the dispute of the Europa League where Inter will play the quarter finals on the 4th of August against Getafe.

The international tournament is listed as the best chance to get a title this season, the team of lombardo was left behind in the race for the Scudetto, the Italian, who today monopolize the leader Juventus, and his escort, Lazio.

Manchester United claims that the chilean is disconnected from the Inter with the time required to take a short break and, then, inserted in the pre-season of the team of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, the continuity of Alexis at Old Trafford is unlikely. The european press ensures that the Red Devils have only to think of a final sale that will help you recover your investment and end up with the millionaire contract that he had signed the tocopillano until 2022.

According to Italian television, the same situation suffered by Victor Moses. The player was transferred on loan at Inter for the whole season, but the readjustment of the calendars will be Chelsea to request their return before the end of the present campaign with the box of lombard.

Inter should ratify its good to restart the computer when you receive this Wednesday to Sassuolo, on the 27th day of Serie A. The team for the nerazzurri to third place with 57 points, nine units of Juventus, who yesterday defeated the Bologna Gary Medel.