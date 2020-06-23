The Manchester could leave Inter without Alexis for the Europa League

Manchester United do not try to extend the loan Alexis Sanchez in Inter Milanthe thought does not empower the club that are competing for the Uefa Europa League.

According to a publication of Sky Italiathe “Red Devils” do not want the national front remains in the “Lombard” beyond this, month, date in which ends the task because they do not want to strengthen with players of their potential rivals for the trophy.

The main goal of the United in this season is to win this title to go directly to the Uefa Champions League the following year, taking into account that in the Premier are on the fifth place with 46 units, to five points of Chelsea, last classified until the time for the Champions League.

This overthrew the possibility that the searches for the box for Milan to keep the national team until 30 August, the date on which it would be when the season ended. According to reports, in Europe, the ceo of Inter, Beppe Marotta, is working hard to extend both the assignments, but you do not have to shell out a big check, at least in the case of the chilean.

The Europa League will resume after the conclusion of the Italian championship, the rossoneri must be measured by the Spanish club Getafe in the round of sixteen years.