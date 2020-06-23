the first details of the season 6 and its director stresses that the premiere could be delayed until 2022

More than eight months have passed since the premiere of the finale of the fifth season of ‘Peaky Blinders” and still we will have to wait for you to see the return of Tommy Shelby and the rest of the band. What we already knew is that the sixth season was going to break a tradition of the series, a retelling with Anthony Byrne behind the scenes -above are always changing from one season to another – and now the director has given us some juicy details on what is to come.

It was a session of questions from fans, organized by Digital Spy, where Byrne gave the first details about the sixth season of ‘Peaky Blinders’. For example, you wanted to choose a new character that will make things even more difficult Tommy:





There is a great female character that is new and quite dark. I have not seen a character like her in ‘Peaky Blinders’ first. I will not say who it is, but it is almost as good as Tommy. Basically, it is a challenge in a different way. Since then that is not a protagonist and I don’t know if it is an antagonist.

It is similar to Mosley… he has a similar ideology, and that is a challenge for any character. As I said before… he, or she, does not have weapons or a band, but have an ideology that is like a virus that is more dangerous than any other thing. It is a brilliant character and we’re going to close the casting.

Unfortunately, Byrne did not wanted to realize who it was, but a priori, there are two options. From one side, we still do not know the family of Gina (Anya Taylor-Joy), and had to abandon the possibility that Julia Roberts interpret to your mother. On the other, the second woman in real life Mosley was Diana Guinness, with the wedding to take place at the home of Goebbels as Adolf Hitler as guest of honour…

In addition, Byrne has also made clear that the sixth season will start immediately where you left the fifth to solve the shocking cliffhanger. In his turn, pointed out that the colors gold and black, you are going to have a great importance in the sixth season, especially the gold “personal reasons for Tommy“or that Steven Knight, the creator of the series, has written a long sequence in the style of Sergio Leone, which is something that we have not seen before in the ‘Peaky Blinders’

The impact of coronavirus

On the other hand, the filming of the sixth season was about to start when the crisis of coronavirus had all the plans of the team of ‘Peaky Blinders’ is coming down. However, Byrne is glad that it happened before the cameras could begin recording:

I was very happy not to have started filming, because if we had recorded over the course of two weeks, and then not back until the end of the year, 2021 or when it is, it would have been able to go back, see what we have done in these two weeks and decide we are not able to use any of it.

Or, you can use, but you may decide to change other aspects of the script with the time. The feature of the shoot is changed. With this in mind, as to resume the production of security, and bring back the cast and crew, as they regulate and manage. It is a completely new world.

Yes, Byrne has wanted to make clear that that time is not spent in vainwhy, that has allowed them to Polish the whole thing a couple of scripts that were already more than satisfied:

I promise that the wait will be worth it. We have been given the opportunity to review the new script and polishing of all. The texts were already very good, but with time you are going and you think, “And if we do this or that” and you realize that it is a good idea.





The bad part is that this delay in recovery is also due to that the sixth season will change their release date. Initially you had to see at some point in 2021, but Byrne clarifies what the current situation is, and everything indicates that new episodes of ‘Peaky Blinders’ will not arrive until the beginning of 2022 in the best possible scenario: