The athlete: the documentary on Netflix the case of the gymnasts in the olympic

The the documentary “the Athlete” get to the streaming platform to discover the history behind the search for the case the gymnasts olympic that have been victims of abuse on the part of his doctor of osteopathic medicine, the Dr. Larry Naasara member of the Federation of Gymnastics in the united States. In the documentary, which airs this week, are the testimonies of some of the victims, the declaration of Naasar before the authorities and the journalists who have given voice to one of the most famous cases of 2016, which concluded with the sentencing to prison of the american doctor.

Then, all the details of a documentary that is important for you to see:

The documentary “the Athlete” premieres next Wednesday, June 24. © Courtesy

What is the documentary ‘Athlete’?

The the documentary “the Athlete” reveals the the allegations of sexual abuse gymnastics for the women’s team of the Olympic Games in the united States for the Dr. Larry Nassarthe osteopathic physician who has treated these young people, 29 years old, without any control from the part of the competent authority. In 2016, a e-mail of one of his victims, Rachael Denhollander, to the local newspaper Indianapolis Star, woke up the investigation that led, two years later, the Dr. Larry Nasaar, has been sentenced to prison for a maximum of 175 years.

The Dr. Larry Naasar he has abused more than 500 women who accused him before the court. Make sure that your ex doctor made during the routine tests and physical therapy sessions that were carried out in The bar area Ranch, the Training Center of the National Team of Gymnastics in the united States in Huntsville, Texas. It is known that no parent was allowed to set foot in this field and that, at its core, the gymnasts were adolescents tormented by your weight and physical condition.

Why the documentary “the Athlete” is called so?

The documentary it bears the name camouflaged the olympic athlete the american, 22 years old, Maggie Nichols; that shortly after the reporting USA Gymnastics on the sexual abuse of which he was a part of the hand Dr. Larry Naasarwas omitted from the team of olympic gymnastics in 2016, and was called The ‘athlete’after you have posted your complaint. It is believed that, in this way, the applicants were anonymous and not heard. So that when Maggie Nichols and then Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney have reported the incident to the authorities athletic their respective have signed their testimony as Athletes A, B and C.

The documentary “Athlete”, which owes its name to the olympic gymnast Maggie Nichols. © Courtesy

Who are the protagonists of the documentary ‘Athlete’?

Being a documentary, the protagonists are the victims themselves of the case that led to the Dr. Larry Naasar in the prison in 2018. In addition to the journalists involved in the investigation, and a lawyer engaged in what happened does not remain unpunished. Maggie Nichols, Jennifer Sey, Rachael Denhollander, Jamie Dantzscher, John Manly, a Sign of Alesia, Jessica Howard, Steve Berta, Tim Evans, Mike Jacki, Marisa Kwiatkowski, Andrea Munford, Gina Nichols, John Nichols, Angela Povilaitis, Geza Pozsar, Tracee Talavera, you are part of the former gymnasts of the documentaryan hour and 40 minutes, which leads to the title: The ‘athlete’.

Who are the directors of the documentary ‘Athlete’?

Administration is in charge of the documentary “the Athlete” are the couple was married Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk. Specifically, in 2016, people might be able to install the new documentary Audrie & Daisyon three cases of rape of american teenagers between the years 2011 and 2012. Before the success, the former gymnast and author of the book MarksJennifer Sey, approached them to talk with you about the truth of the gymnastics elite. Just a few months for the united States and the world to know about the sexual abuse allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

After the case against Dr. Larry Naasar?

In July 2017, the Dr. Larry Nassar he pleaded guilty to three federal counts of child pornography, and four months after another of sexual violence. This would not mean the end here. Larry Naasar add another 40 years for the first 125 of the composition. The following year, he was sentenced to prison by the authorities of the united States for a maximum of 175 years. During his hearing this year, more than 150 women, who testified against her. Later, the story of Naasar reaches a total of 500 of expenses that are expected to increase with the preview of the documentary “Athlete”.

When he presented the documentary ‘Athlete’?

This will be Wednesday, June 24, when we will be able to see the the documentary “the Athlete”, on Netflix.

