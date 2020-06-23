The 2nd Skin Co., does not take part in the next runway in madrid

Related news

The fashion catwalk in madrid lost in the official calendar of their September issue of one of one of the fashion brands the most significant, The 2nd Skin Co, that has started to be a part of it in the month of February 2015.

The creative duo formed by Juan Carlos Fernández and Antonio Burillothe creative soul-The 2nd Skin Co., has confirmed that by the time the “extraordinary” of the current, a consequence of the pandemic of COVID-19, not to participate in the official calendar of the next edition of the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid that will take place between days 10 and 13 September.

The designs of the 2nd Skin Co. they have a certain value on the red carpet at the Spanish language, but also the u.s., where actresses like Jennifer Lopez (50 years), Zendaya (23) or Lily Collins (31) have worn their designs.

