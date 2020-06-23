Something is missing in your love life, listening to Josie Diez Canseco

ARIES: 20TH MAR – 19TH APR.: Today you will give yourself the time needed to engreír to the person that you love and strengthen the bond of love that binds them together. You will have the support of an expert person to resolve a legal proceeding, you will do very well. The number of successes, 8.

TAURUS: APRIL 20 – MAY 20.: The person you love do everything you can to get your understanding, I do not pretend to have the reason in everything and tries to reconcile. A member of the family to request financial support, think and prioritize your needs. The number of successes, 6.

GEMINI: 21 MAY – 21 JUN.: Today you realize that you were wrong in your criticism, and you ask for forgiveness to the one who is love. Clarifies the misunderstandings, you need the support of your classmates to solve the problem of employment. The number of successes, 12.

CANCER: 22 JUNE – 21 AUG.: The person who attracts you demonstrates a behavior change, in order to gain their trust and you’ll be able to be objective in your decision. You are struggling to opt for the best options to work, listen to the advice. The number of successes, 9.

LEO: 22 JUL – 22 AUG.: Don’t be fooled by the insecurity, renew your image, it is spontaneous to that person that you like, you’ll be amazed. Do not be afraid to take the risks that the company, the proposal is clear and you can get the success. The number of successes, 4.

VIRGO: 23 AUGUST – 22 SEPT.: Your love life is losing its harmony, the lack of tolerance and understanding, changes in attitude. The co-worker who has a higher count tries to manipulate with their intrigues, be careful. The number of successes, 3.

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23. 22 OCT.: For a while someone tries to conquer with the subtlety, you’ll be tempted, but you decide to walk. Today, you will receive a proposal for a project with a couple of changes will be accepted. The number of successes, 17.

SCORPIO: 23 OCT – 22 NOV.: Give all of yourself to please the desires of the person that you like, look at the details to achieve your purposes. Rely on your intuition and search for an option for work, in which you can develop. The number of successes, 21.

SAGITTARIUS: 23 NOVEMBER – 22 DEC.: You decide to earn the love of a special person, your confidence should be one of your main goals. Do not delay your plans for pride, asks for support, you must provide the hand, and you will be able to achieve your objectives. The number of successes, 7.

CAPRICORN: DEC 23 – JAN 21.: You reencontraras with a love of the past and the excitement will travel through the whole body, to look for the approach. Auspicious day for business transactions and investments of money, you will do well. The number of successes, 2.

AQUARIUS: 22 JAN – 17 FEB.: Don’t let the loneliness make you see things where there are, the person you love, not to love you, go away. The growth opportunities are at hand, it seeks to explore new territories, your success is near. The number of successes, 14.

FISH: 18 FEB – 19 MAR.: The person that you are interested in the same care with you and with other people, show your discomfort with a certain indifference. You will have a job at the last moment, give all of yourself and you can accomplish with success. The number of successes, 8.

