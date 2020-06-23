Shakira, Coldplay and Miley Cyrus together for the vaccine covid-19

The charity campaign Global objective: “united for our Future (Global Goal. United for our future), promoted by the European Union, with the objective of financing the development and worldwide distribution of tests, vaccines and treatments against the coronavirus, has organized a summit of the leaders of the world and a concert of the virtual, which will be held on the next Saturday, June 27,.

Presented by the actor Dwayne JohnsonRock, singers Shakira, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Usher, Jennifer Hudson and the band Christine and the Queens, and Coldplay, among other artists who will participate in the concert of solidarity that will be held in Brussels, at the 15.00 hours.

“Artists have the power to inspire change. They use their talents to serve great causes,” he said in a statement the president of the EC, Ursula von der Leyenat the end of the event. “The EU is fully committed to ensuring a fair access to an affordable vaccine as soon as possible and for all those who need it,” he added.

The show can be seen through RTVECanal +, ARD, Bell Media, CBC, NBC, the Globe, or Fuji TV, among other television platforms, as well as through Twitter, Facebook, Youtube, and the portal of the European Commission.

Also confirmed the presence of the actors Chris Rock, Hugh Jackman, Charlize Theron, Forest Whitaker and Salma Hayek, among others, as well exfutbolista David Beckham.

“Citizens around the world are asking the world leaders to help put an end to the covid-19 to encourage the user to commit the billions of dollars needed to provide tests, treatments and vaccines to all people, wherever they are,” said the colombian Shakira.

“We ask the leaders of the world to combat the disproportionate impact that covid-19 in the marginalised communities’, he observed on its part, the american singer Miley Cyrus.

The collection of funds

Global Goal. United for our future it is the culmination of the fundraising campaign promoted by the european commission last may 4, which has already collected 9.844 million euros, of which 6,500 million euros coming from countries or EU bodies.

Before the concert, a number of politicians and global personalities, including the president of the French Emmanuel Macronthe president of the EU Ursula von der Leyenthe president of south Africa Cyril Ramaphosathe philanthropists Mike Bloomberg, Bill and Melinda Gates and the researcher Jeremy Farrarbe held on the summit that shows the commitments made by world leaders, the private sector and philanthropists for the development and the equitable distribution of therapies, tests, and vaccines against the coronavirus at the global level.