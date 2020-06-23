Season 2 of The Witcher you will develop the relationship between Geralt and Ciri

In season 2 of The Witcher you will be able to deepen the relationship between Geralt and Ciri.

Last December, 2019, Netflix he hurled one of the series most anticipated in recent years: The Witcher. The first season of the series has become one of the greatest achievements in the history of the streaming platform. The Witcher follows the warlock Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) on his journey across the Continent, where the hunting of monsters, experience adventures (and misadventures) and is involved in a multitude of political conspiracies. It also follows the evolution of Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) and Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon (Freya Allan).

After several months of suspension of the filming because of the pandemic coronavirus (COVID-19), The Witcher will return on the set of the shoot in the coming month of August. The season 2 of The Witcher initially scheduled to premiere on Netflix in 2021.

In an interview with The Boss, the showrunner of The Witcher, Lauren Hissrich he talked about the evolution of the characters in season 2 of The Witcher, which gives some tips on what you can find for the next batch of chapters.



After the last meeting of the Ciri and Geralt in season 1, The Witcher, the relationship between “father and daughter” will always be closest, but also tensará. We have seen how the characters of Henry Cavill and Freya Allan it has evolved throughout the first season, but now they have to live with when Geralt becomes a mentor for Ciri, and trains. This will discuss on more than one occasion, but also to have a greater relationship. It also helps the fact that the timeline of The Witcher don’t jump in the new season.

