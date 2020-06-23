Restaurants in Trelew, presented the protocol of Maderna for its reopening

The mayor of Trelew, Adrian Maderna met Monday with the owners of dining establishments that expect to be able to start in the next few days, with a reopening progressive of their premises. The same will depend on the city can be the movement community COVID – 19, that is to say, not to present new cases without nexus epidemiological.

The local representative was accompanied by the Health Coordinator, Cecilia Vera, the Coordinator of inspector General, Hector Lopez, and officials of other areas.

“What we want is to be able to open restaurants of all sanitary measures necessary, with the seriousness it deserves and with the permanent control of the areas of Health and General Inspections,” said Maderna after the meeting, which took place in a note pastry central. The place gave a demonstration of how you would apply the protocol, in the health, allowing the opening of shops.

The mayor reiterated that the priority of the Municipality is “in good health”, while putting the spotlight on the economic situation which hit this area in a particular business. “We are moving forward with the Health minister and the minister for safety and security to be able to make a joint in all aspects. We know that there are areas that are closed for 90 days, there are situations of work, services and feel the need to be able to show to the community the degree of seriousness with which you are going to work,” said Maderna.

The Health coordinator of the Municipality, Cecilia Vera, explained that the re-opening of trade depends on the “power of the movement community”, in which it is still assessed to the city. “For this reason should not be given new cases of COVID-19 without nexus epidemiological,” he said.

Vera has shown that the presence of the reopening will be vital that both “the merchant and the people that go to the restaurants and cafés, and to respect all the health protocols, in particular the social distancing and hygiene”.

He also detailed that the enterprises should operate on a set schedule: Sunday to Thursday until 23: 30, Friday and Saturday for up to 0.30, with curves, and by respecting the maximum number of people established.