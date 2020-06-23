Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico… all LaLiga

The the transfer market the back of the hand of the football. With LaLiga Santander still to be decided, the club are beginning to move in search of new names for your model for the next season. In ElDesmarque we collect all of the movements that occur in a market that is already in motion.

19.50. Thomas Meunier will play in Borussia Dortmund.

Thomas Meunier will join Borussia Dortmund on a four-year, after his contract with PSG, which ends June 30. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) 22 June 2020

10.35. Augusto Fernandez, close to return to Spain

‼️ The second was able to find 𝗘𝗹𝗗𝗲𝘀𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗾𝘂𝗲, Augusto Fernandez is chosen from Cadiz to reinforce the center of the field https://t.co/2oG6xV4jw2 — ElDesmarque Cádiz CF (@eldesmarque_ccf) 22 June 2020

10.00. Xavi for Cazorla

As reported this Sunday StringXavi would be very interested in the recruitment of Santi Cazorla for their project in Qatar. If the operator remains away from the Camp Nou, the former Arsenal could make a change of scenery.

Cazorla celebrates his goal against Real Sociedad.

09.38. The club accelerates from Totti

🚨 A commitment on the part of two halves.

👉 The club already announced their plans to get the signature of the midfielder of Juventus https://t.co/z78Gy0ukZL — ElDesmarque Boat (@ElDesmarque_FCB) 22 June 2020

09.36. Simeon asks the two new purchases

🙄 Simeon wants more: the technique and the two positions which require a new commitment https://t.co/gtVdWMDLuT — ElDesmarque Athletes (@DesmarqueAtleti) 22 June 2020

09.35 ¡¡hello everyone!!!! Start a new day in the transfer market, and here we leave the movements more salient for the same.

19.50. Orellana is leaving the Eibar, at the end of his contract and would have already found their next destination in LaLiga Santander Valladolid.

14.18. Leo Messi 2023: the salary, the terms and details of the renewal.

Messi celebrating a goal against Celtic.

12.31. Manchester United will have to beat the world record if you want to get to Ansu Fati.

12.20. Havertz would have agreed to wear the shirt of Real Madrid next season, but with a condition.

10.40. Coutinho promises to be one of the big names in the transfer market fc barcelona. Such is the importance of his movement from England to announce a derby always their employment.

10.12. Yet another motion to put the signature of Arthur in the ‘operation of two halves’.

Arthur, Mel, one of the names on the transfer market (Photo: FCB).

10.00. The entries that emerges with force from Argentina. It will be Lucas Ocampos a signature for Zinedine Zidanela next season?

09.50. Atletico Madrid not to lose sight of the midfielder of Borussia Monchenbladcha, according to journalist Nicole ‘ Schira.

09.38. Betis has announced this morning the removal of Rubi as coach of betis, that Alexis Trujillo. Everything after a meeting in the evening of this Saturday at the Ciudad Deportiva Luis del Sol, the turn of the team of Bilbao, where it fell in defeat against Atletico.

‼ #OFFICIAL | Betis announces the dismissal of Rubi. Alexis Trujillo will be the coach of the first team https://t.co/oUd8x2Xtw1 pic.twitter.com/X07tFBrGyz — ElDesmarque Betis (@eldesmarque_rbb) June 20, 2020

09.35. Good day and welcome ElDesmarque! Here we will tell you all the news for this Sunday, June 21 in the transfer market.

