OPINION | There are no differences between the statues of Abraham Lincoln and confederate general

(CNN) — Over the 155 years after the end of the Civil War, the united States is finally taking a moral reckoning more completely in the federal government.

The problem is the legacy of white supremacy.

The vice-president of the confederate, Alexander Stephens in a speech in march of 1861: “Our new Government is based on (…) the great truth that the negro is not equal to the white man; subordination of slavery to the superior race is his natural and normal”.

This is a matter of hate, not of the lineage.

Now we see statues of confederate demolished throughout the country and flags confederate forbidden in NASCAR racing. The main military figures say that the time has come to change the name of the military bases that bear the name of the general confederation, even when the president, Donald Trump makes clear his opposition.

But, as the nation is faced with the most ugly of his story, we must recognize that there is a fundamental difference between the statues of united states presidents such as Abraham Lincoln and the statues of traitors to the american people like the president of the confederate Jefferson Davis.

You are making progress. In Charleston, South Carolina, mayor John Tecklenburg announced Wednesday that the city would remove the statue of the defender of the secession, and slavery, John C. Calhoun and put it in a museum.

This was in waiting, and for the good. Some of these statues were erected by the sons and daughters of the confederates, perhaps trying to find a dose of dignity in defeat, while they have also had as a goal to, literally, the recast of the story. Others were erected in the years after the Supreme Court ordered to end segregation in Brown vs. Board of Education in 1954, to send a message of defiance to the south.

At the end, were all statues in honor of persons who have committed armed treason against the united States to perpetuate slavery. Today we are in the midst of a settlement of accounts in the delay, but as you progress, there is always the problem of where to go. As has been said by the columnist, conservative George Will, “the three most important words in politics, up to a certain point”.

Last Sunday, a statue of Thomas Jefferson was knocked down in Portland, Oregon.

Apparently in response to this, a discussion that I had three years ago with my co-commentator Angela Rye on CNN was picked up by conservative media and re-circulated in the internet. In him, Angela, he argued that the monuments of the founding fathers, including Washington and Jefferson, should be deleted, because they had slaves. Good people can disagree, but I felt that this position could be used to feed arguments that the right to resist and to break down the statues of confederate. They are doing exactly this.

In recent days, a statue of Abraham Lincoln, in London, was marred by protesters (along with a statue of Winston Churchill). In the city of New York, this week, the president of the municipal Council of the city asked knocked down a statue of Thomas Jefferson. In Oregon, a statue of George Washington has been felled, burned and marked with graffiti that read “colonialist, genocidal”.

People have been disfigured and asked for the removal in law of the statues of Christopher Columbus, erected by Italian immigrants as a source of cultural pride, even if some mayors, such as Lori Lightfoot Chicago, have resisted calls to overthrow Columbus.

But in Boston, mayor Marty Walsh has announced his support for the demolition of a statue of Lincoln, the original of which has been paid with the money collected by the freed slaves and dedicated by Frederick Douglass, in Washington, DC.

Friday, in San Francisco, a series of statues were torn down, including St. Junipero Serra, and Francis Scott Key, author of the national anthem, but it was the destruction of a statue of Ulysses S. Grant, that what has really surprised. It was, of course, the Union general who defeated the Confederacy, which describes his cause as “one of the worst for which a people has fought, and for which there was no excuse.” As president, Grant presided over the adoption of the fifteenth amendment, which granted african-american men freed the right to vote, and gathered forces to subdue the KKK. Grant was literally the opposite of the confederate general, whose statues have been removed exactly, and the fact that the bust remains in the collective anger, it speaks of the dangers of the situation is taken too far.

Last week, on the 19th of June, was held Juneteenth. This date marks the day when the last slaves were freed in Texas, to complete the work of the Emancipation Proclamation, before the ratification of Amendment XIII (contrary to the claims of Trump, the president does not deserve credit for making the celebration “very famous”).

But if in this time of change as planned, we are able to distinguish between a statue of Abraham Lincoln and Jefferson Davis –and much less than that between one of Ulysses S. Grant and Robert E. Lee– when you talk about the legacy of slavery, then we are really in trouble.

Many of the founding fathers were slave owners. Some denounced slavery in an irregular way, as did Jefferson in the first draft of the Declaration of Independence (the subparagraph has been removed because of the opposition of the delegates from the south to the Continental Congress). Jefferson, of course, had slaves and was the biological father of some of the children of Sally Hemmings, the half-sister, a slave of his deceased wife. At the end of his life, is in despair because slavery destroyed the country.

Washington made arrangements to free slaves in your will. Other founders, like John Adams never had slaves, while Benjamin Franklin (who had two slaves, and then freed) and Alexander Hamilton advocated for the abolition.

Washington and Jefferson, despite all their faults, have attempted to create and unite the nation. Jefferson Davis and his companions, the allies tried to destroy it in order to defend the institution and evil of slavery.

The story is messy and we have the obligation to correct errors, and provide a crucial context that is missing to what is left. We need to build new statues of the heroes of the Reconstruction, to the pioneers of the black community in Congress, such as Robert Smalls, and Hiram Revels, as well as the black soldiers of the Union, the importance that they have been denied. We should have more statues of Harriet Tubman and Sojourner Truth. Should we change the name of the Army bases of Fort Bragg for the heroes of modern war, like Colin Powell, who trained as a soldier in 1962.

In this calculation, we must try to find a true reconciliation. We are all imperfect people, struggling to form a more perfect union, but surely we can agree that there is a difference between the statues of Jefferson Davis and Thomas Jefferson –and much more between Abraham Lincoln and generals confederate– in our civic spaces.

This article has been updated to reflect the latest news.