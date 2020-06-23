Miley Cyrus takes six months sober

2020-06-23 16:30:06

Miley Cyrus has revealed that she has been sober for more than six months and decided to do it because your family has a history of addiction and mental health problems”.

The singer of 27 years, has revealed that he initially understated, in preparation for the oral surgery, but decided to continue even after the operation, because his family has a history of addiction and mental health problems”.

Speaking of Variety and the podcast iHeart “The Big Ticket”, Miley explained: “I have been sober for the last six months. At the beginning, it was only this intervention of the voice. But he had thought a lot about my mother, My mother was adopted and I inherited some of the feelings you had, the feelings of abandonment and the desire to prove that you are loved and precious. My father, parents divorced when he was three years old, so my father was raised. I have done a lot of family history, that have many addiction problems and mental health. So, why I am like I am? To understand the past, understand the present and to the future with much more clarity. I think that the therapy is excellent.

“One of my interviews favorite is when they say to me: ‘who smokes weed is a fool’. I like to send my parents, who are big drug addicts, from time to time. It was very important to me in the last year to live a sober lifestyle, because I wanted to Polish my craft. I had a lot of vocal surgery in November. Had four weeks that I was not allowed to speak. I was so upset to write on the board, yelling at all. I had this great biceps alone to cry to mom and still try to make meetings. But I was prepared for the quiet and the peace of mind. “

Miley also revealed that she was worried that people might think it “not fun” when he was sober, but the benefits to your life-style have been huge.

He explained: “it Is very difficult, because especially the young people, there is the stigma of ” you’re not funny’. It’s like, ‘honey, you can call me many things, but I know that I am funny’. What I like is to wake up to 100%, 100% of the time. I don’t want to wake up from the dizziness. I want to wake up feeling ready “.

Meanwhile, Miley performed at the pop idol Ashley Or ‘the Black Mirror’ on Netflix, and has revealed that he used the disorder in his personal life, when she and her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth have lost their home in a fire in Malibu, to help her interpret the character.

He explained: “the experience has Been really great, being so isolated from my family and friends. I was able to disconnect myself, and I was able to really get in the Ashley. When Ashley wakes up from a coma and is totally traumatic, that was the day that I lost my house in Malibu with the fire. I was able to get me out of that trauma and use it in the scene. There have been times that I had to stop and just go out and get it dissolve completely. It was really interesting for me, because so many things were falling apart in my personal life, and that was the same thing that happens in the life of Ashley. Has given me so much. “

