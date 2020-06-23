Miley Cyrus reveals the outfit is the most risky of his career

Since his departure from Disney, Miley Cyrus he has worn a wealth of costumes unforgettable: from the bra and the panties in the latex flesh-colored, that you put to act with Robin Grove at the MTV VMA 2013 dress, completely transparent, non-sheathed, when presented with the same ceremony, two years later.

However, in the memory, the head that has marked a before and an after in the life it was much less provocative that you chose for his concert in the famous london club G-A-y in 2010. It is a design of Danielle Scutt for Topshop, which consisted of a top and a miniskirt which came with a pair of rings in the back and the front, leaving you completely in the air, the life of the artist. The bottom also included a large opening that showed the legs of the young.

At that time, it was a choice is very risky, as explained by her on Twitter during the question and answer session that was organized to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the launch of their album “Can’t Be Tamed’.

The first G. A., And the london performance! I wore a dress I knew that it would piss everyone off and that was all the time I really began to “spread my wings” & I felt free. But….also, it took a lot of courage, because people around me said that I lost all my fans and my career would be over — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) June 18, 2020

“I had a dress that I know I am angry for the whole world, coinciding with the period in which I was beginning to ‘wings’ and feel free. But… you need a lot of courage, because everyone around me was telling me that he was going to lose my fans and that would end my career,” he recalled.

The singer understood this perfectly, too, so the concern of his team, who have looked evil in the eyes of his effort to distance themselves from the character of Hannah Montana, and that he feared he might commit a mistake that no one will forget. Luckily, his fans have shown that these fears are unfounded.