Manchester United could leave Alexis Sanchez not playing in the Europa League

The future of Alexis Sanchez it is kept in uncertainty and in the last hour he reported that it would be Manchester United who seek not to extend the loan to the chilean Inter Milanthe thought does not empower the club that are competing for the The UEFA Europa League.

In a publication of the center of Sky Italy, indicate that the “Red Devils” I don’t want the tocopillano to stay in the “Lombard” beyond this month, the date which terminates the loan, because you do not want to strengthen with players of their potential rivals for the trophy.

The main goal of the United in this season is to win this title to go directly to the UEFA The Champions League the next year, taking into account that, in Premier are in fifth place with 46 unitsfive points Chelsealast ranked up to when the time for the Champions League.

This reality would ground the possibility that searches for the box for Milan to hold national August 30,, the date on which it would be when the season ended. Yes, nothing is defined and the the next few days, it may be vital to know what will happen with the attacker.

