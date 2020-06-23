Lívia Andrade exhibits good form outdoors during her trip: “I let life take me”

The presenter published a sequence of stunning photos
Lívia Andrade continues enjoying her vacation and sharing breathtaking clicks with the people on her Instagram.
The presenter published on Sunday (21) a sequence of photos with different moments of her trip, impressing the followers with her natural beauty when posing enjoying a wonderful evening, with the right sunset in the background.
Não deu pra contar quantas vezes eu disse "Meu Deus" nessa viagem! Andando por aí sem destino, com nada muito programado, é assim que as melhores coisas acontecem na minha vida! Eu só saio e deixo a vida me levar, presto atenção nos sinais e sigo, nunca dá errado, Deus é maravilhoso!!! Conheço os lugares mais lindos, sinto energias incríveis e conheço pessoas muuuuuito especiais e peculiares digamos assim kkk Estou chocada com vocês meus novos velhos melhores amigos, carrego pra vida, isso foi só o começo. Tudo está conectado, MEU DEUS!!!🙏 Becooo…🐑🐏🐑🐏🐑🐏🐑🐏🐑🐏🐏😂🍄⭐🙌🌠☀️🍷🌛🌕🌜👽🙊 #passada #santacatarina #bomjardimdaserra #andandoporaí
In just a few hours, the click had already accumulated more than 35 thousand likes and some followers criticized Lívia’s trip, for being boring social isolation and other fans praised the blonde in the comments.
“I like you very much, but what about quarantine? And social isolation? It is a very bad example of your trip during a PANDEMIC ”, criticized a follower, several people agreed. “You are full of goodness, beauty, luminosity, and authenticity”, praised a fan.