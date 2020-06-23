Lívia Andrade exhibits good form outdoors during her trip: “I let life take me”

The presenter published a sequence of stunning photos

Lívia Andrade continues enjoying her vacation and sharing breathtaking clicks with the people on her Instagram.

The presenter published on Sunday (21) a sequence of photos with different moments of her trip, impressing the followers with her natural beauty when posing enjoying a wonderful evening, with the right sunset in the background.

In just a few hours, the click had already accumulated more than 35 thousand likes and some followers criticized Lívia’s trip, for being boring social isolation and other fans praised the blonde in the comments.

“I like you very much, but what about quarantine? And social isolation? It is a very bad example of your trip during a PANDEMIC ”, criticized a follower, several people agreed. “You are full of goodness, beauty, luminosity, and authenticity”, praised a fan.