Kelly Key’s daughter, Suzanna Freitas shows a new look: “Trying to get used to it”

The muse left the crowd gaping on social media

Kelly Key’s daughter, Suzanna Freitas devastated the hearts of her followers on Instagram with a new publication shared this past Sunday (21).

In the click, the celebrity wasted good shape and a lot of beauty with her new look: dark hair. “Still trying to get used to the new hair! Hahahaha modeling at home 🙋🏻‍♀️📸 Do you like taking pictures? ”, She wrote in the caption. Look:

In the comments, the followers were delighted. “Are you brunette Barbie? ❤️”, joked one person. “Beautiful ❤”, praised another internet user.