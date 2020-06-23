Katy Perry announces her pregnancy on the “Never wear White’ – The Guide GO!

It has already been published the long-awaited video clip of the new theme Katy Perry, ‘Never Worn White‘ and it came up with surprises. The fans, still waiting for the marriage the singer with Orlando Bloom, who had promised last February, and have had to postpone the date, they were surprised to know that are pregnant. And what has been revealed through his new video clip.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, excited to start a family

“I want to try with you. I never dressed in a white robe, no, but I’m here tonight, because I really want to say yes I want to,” says Perry in his new song, while seems happy belly. He confessed to the press, always with a touch of humor, that she is very happy to be able to announce, since he could not hide any longer and I was tired of carrying large bags that the tapasen.

Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom they started their relationship 2016when , in march began to see the first photos of the artists together. Waiting for the romance was enormous, but carried him with much discretion. It was not until 2017 I confess to you that you had separated. This pause has lasted a yearand in march of 2018 came to light new photos of the couple. From here, their union was stronger and more stable. So much so that on the day of Valentine’s day, have announced their the upcoming wedding. The garden of the bride and groom, the date of the union, which would have been last December, has had to change, and it is expected for this summer.

The singer, 35 years old, who are waiting with joy their first childas her boyfriend, which for him is the second. Orlando Bloom has a 9 year old son, ‘Flynn’, the result of the marriage with Miranda Kerr. Bloom and Kerr were husband and wife from 2010 to 2013. “I was married and I divorced, I do not want that to happen again,” confessed the actor of a year ago. For his part, Perry was married to british actor Russell Brandbut their union did not last more than 14 months, and the separation occurred in 2011.

“Many things will happen this summer, not only to give birth literally, but also figuratively, because sooner or something that you have been waiting for a long period of time.” Katy will try to combine all of their projects during this summer. The marriage and the pregnancy adds to the’ the release of their next albumthat the fans are impatient.

The couple to wait a couple of months exciting, and we will be able to know the news of all your projects in the short.

